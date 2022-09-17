Port of Oswego awards building contract for $2.1 million new Goble Dry Dock Marina

The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. The photo overlay, shows the planned location of a 30’ x 60’ pavilion and floating docks. The new marina will also feature power and water available to all dock locations and it is within walking distance of Oswego’s downtown. Photo credit: C&S Engineers, Syracuse.

Phase two of the construction is expected to begin this fall and be complete by late spring of 2023.

“We are extremely happy to have awarded this project to a local contractor,” said Frances Enwright, POA board chairperson. “It’s exciting to be creating more opportunities for boaters in Oswego and access to facilities on Lake Ontario.”

