Port of Oswego Container Service gains national designation

OSWEGO - The Port of Oswego Container Service has been designated a Marine Highway Project/Marine Highway Route by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.
A total of nine Marine Highway Projects and a Marine Highway Route were designated in Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington State and American Samoa.
Marine highways are navigable waterways that can be used as alternate options to traditional shipping methods.
Transportation officials said designating the Port of Oswego Great Lakes Container Service will support the Port’s goal of expanding its reach into national containerized cargo movement, which should help to reduce on-road truck trips and ease congestion at two international border crossings in Buffalo and Detroit/Windsor.
“The designation of marine highways by Congress will help move cargo and people to help grow the economy and shift freight off of congested highways,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“We are very honored by this select national designation — as we move forward with our expansion at the Port of Oswego,” said Port of Oswego Executive Director William W. Scriber. “As the only port in New York state on Lake Ontario, we see the growth of our services as a vital boost to not only the local economy but the state of New York.”
“Marine highways are an efficient and cost-effective option for moving freight and passengers in America,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.
The America’s Marine Highway Program authorizes the designation of Marine Highway Routes and Marine Highway Projects. A Marine Highway Project is a planned service, or expansion of an existing service, on a designated Marine Highway Route. Designation makes projects and highway routes eligible to apply for federal funding.
Congress appropriated $7 million for the America Marine Highway Program in fiscal year 2019.
