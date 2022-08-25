Port of Oswego continues tonnage increase over 2021: 187,210 tons shipped and $1.3 million in payroll to-date

Shipping activity and positive economic impact at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year, said William Scriber, POA executive director. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by 95% over 2021 tons delivered and loaded from our dock between January and July,” Scriber said. “Last during this period, our total tonnage was 95,983. This year, at this point, it’s 187,210 tons—and growing. Here, a ship unloads wind turbine blades while in port Aug. 13.”

OSWEGO – Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W. Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.

“As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by 95% over 2021 tons delivered and loaded from our dock between January and July,” Scriber said. “Last year during this period, our total tonnage was 95,983, which is still is a major accomplishment in Great Lakes shipping. This year, at this point, it’s 187,210 tons—and growing. Since April, the Port has yielded more than $1,322,558 in local payroll and benefits through July 31.

