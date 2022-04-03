OSWEGO — As a result of grain production and distribution disruption caused by the war in Ukraine, locally produced grain shipped to international ports is easing those shortages and is more important than ever to both local and world economies, according to William W. Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority.
“Russia and Ukraine account for a large share of worldwide grain production,” Scriber said. “The war has taken those countries out of the picture both from the effects of the war in Ukraine and countries declining to do further business with Russia.”
The Port of Oswego, he added, has “stepped up as a major player” in soybean and grain export on the Great Lakes.
“Our first export of the season, more than 18,000 metric tons of soybeans, (departed) March 31 aboard the Lake St. Clair. It’s the first grain export from any port on the Great Lakes this year and is bound for Brussels and Ireland,” Scriber said. “We have contracts for another six international grain shipments this year, and we expect to gain more because of the strain on the world’s supply chain and the availability of wheat and other grains.”
The recent opening of the port’s New York State Grain Export Center has helped solidify Oswego’s position as a regional leader, he said.
About 100 farmers from Oswego County and Central New York recently made the first deliveries to the export center. It’s part of a recent agreement the port signed with The Andersons Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE), Maumee, Ohio, to lease the port’s 780,000-bushel grain storage facility and export the grain on vessels to Europe and Africa.
“Oswego is home to the largest facility of its kind on Lake Ontario and the most technologically advanced handling system in New York state and on the Great Lakes and has an on-site USDA lab. This system can unload a truckload of grain (35,000 pounds) in less than a minute, and it can load a railcar (100 tons of grain) in just eight minutes. This reduced unloading time allows farmers the ability to flow more grain into the facility,” Scriber said.
The Grain Export Center was funded by the state Department of Transportation through a $15 million grant.
The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market puts it less than 350 miles from 60 million people. The port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.
For more information, visit www.portoswego.com.
