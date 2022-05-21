OSWEGO – The extremely active Port of Oswego cut the ribbon on a new value-added service they’re providing customers of their new granary: a grain analysis lab that establishes a grade for that grain and guarantees it according to USDA standards.
Port Executive Director William Scriber recently described the workings of the lab and the increase in business the Port has seen over the past few years and especially the past few months.
“You listen to Rock?” he asked.
“Sure, once in a while.”
“You know Daughtry?”
I, who can barely remember the names of the Beatles, replied, “You mean Daltry of The Who?”
“No, no. Chris Daughtry, country singer. His favorite song goes “Be careful what you ask for. You might get it all and then some you didn’t expect.”
That’s Scriber’s life right now.
“I’m getting two shifts on the dock at times,” he said, “there’s business up my…and more people banging on my doors than I ever could expect. I probably will end up challenging the big ports for tonnage this year, if everything goes right. This is the third windmill ship we’ve had in. I’ve had two heavy-loaded aluminums, I put the first grain ship on the Great Lakes this year, my rail business is increasing over last year’s so far month-to-month 100-plus %. I don’t know what the hell I’m doing, but whatever I’m doing, I probably ought to get a pat on the back for it. Either that or it’s dumb luck.”
The grain lab is not only a fascinating addition in itself but also a great learning experience for the SUNY Oswego students who work it.
“It was a nice event,” Scriber said, “in the sense that we have a good relationship with SUNY Oswego, and we have, I think, a valuable experience here for students to get hands-on experience in real life, which, eventually, they’ll be going into, once they graduate. We didn’t really spare money on developing a grain lab that was, if not the best, one of the best you can find anywhere in New York, if not on the Great Lakes. You saw the automation and the cleanliness of stainless steel and computer systems. The probe was outside. It’s a remote probe. It was the same type of probing system you’d get at a facility like the ethanol plant used to have here in Oswego. Actually, the probe, what it does is, it’s an arm. It goes in. It’s pneumatic vacuuming. It goes in and takes samples out of the trucks, so you don’t actually have to leave the lab to do it. And then it brings it in via a hose, drops it into a containment area, and then it releases into a cyclone brass device, then dumps it into a sampling tray. They then take the sampling tray, and they do, depending on the grain, corn, soybeans, wheat, a whole system of testing for moisture, vomitox, particulate, it’s all tested right there. There’s a bunch of machines that’ll do it. And then, what happens is we, then, relay that information in real time to the scales office where they grade it. They enter the grades. That’s then transmitted immediately to the Scales Office. Then we’ll release it, weigh the truck, and release it to be put into the silo.
“Every truck has a particular number. It has a ticket for that load, and that grade is attached to that ticket.” All that is trackable. “We transmit nightly all the trucks, and loads, and tickets to Anderson Grains. They have an up-to-date daily listing of everything. This is not done normally on the American market unless it’s going to be designated for export.
“And in the Administration Building,” Scriber continued, “is the USDA lab, which is locked. The USDA lab, we have a duplicate lab, smaller. That lab is used when we do export ships. USDA actually comes down and then they’ll take random samples of what’s in the silo that’s been graded to ensure the grades are accurate. So, it’s a check, double-check for USDA. And then they issue a certification on it for export. So, if the last one went to Ireland, Ireland knows it got a grade of fine, or whatever, and it was in these limits for export. Anderson doesn’t just accept any grain. It’s got to be a certain level they accept. We make sure it’s that level. In consumption in the United States, you don’t need the USDA approval. But export, you do. And when that happens, you have to have these very sophisticated systems. We have what we call a USDA-certified scale. It’s online with the silo that has actually four different valves that will bring grain through. It had to be certified by USDA as an accurate scale. We have to certify weights. Then it has to go through what we call a diverter. That diverter actually takes randomly out of the feed from the weight scale a small sample, and it’s put in a secured part of the silo that only USDA can gain access to. They then will take that and check it against our grades to make sure our grades are correct for export.”
How did the Port get associated with the college on this project?
“A number of years ago,” Scriber responded, “the college was looking to get involved with the Port with their STEM students. SUNY Oswego was ramping up their chemistry, biology, all those STEMs. They approached us. We looked at it. At that time there was another customer that was doing it. What we did was basically try out a test. It worked really well with the college. We pay the interns so they’re earning money as they learn. And all we’ve done is expand it over the years to the point now where they’re running the lab on our behalf. It’s a partnership which has been here for at least six years. As a local person and a local college graduate, I’m happy that we have this association. SUNY Oswego is, I think, one of the best state schools, or schools, in New York, and they have a very good educational system. But more importantly, the interns gain real life experience in a real transportation industry. And that’s not something you can get out at Syracuse or Canton or Plattsburgh. They have the advantage here of taking their classrooms studies and putting it to real experience. And they get paid. This is not like an unpaid internship which a lot of people offer them. They’re getting paid to do this. And we’re very happy with the way it’s worked out. There’s times when I wish I had more students here.”
Has the advent of this lab brought the Port more business?
“Oh yeah. Without question,” Scriber said. “Our facility is state of the art, and everyone knows it. And it’s easier to come here because they’re more assured that their grain is going to be handled in a correct way, and when they meet a certain grade, that they get paid for it. I think it already has brought more business. We’re now in a very good partnership with Anderson. Usually, we would be seasonal when the crop is harvested, but we’re pulling out of silos all across central New York, for not only rail, but for ship. And we’re flexible in our market stance. When we built this, we didn’t build it just for ship. We built it for rail or ship. So, right now, we’ve got over 35 rail cars onsite or being loaded that are going to a customer internal, United States internal. We’re able to turn on a dime here now.”
Regarding the war in Ukraine and their inability to ship out their massive supply of sunflower seeds resulting in a global sunflower seed oil shortage, Scriber said. “And also they produce corn and soybeans and wheat. They produce a lot of corn and a lot of soybean. That’s why we’re getting this huge demand on everything, because now we’re trying to fill the void, and I think this void, with Russia being out of the export market in a lot of Europe, the Port of Oswego is just so ideally situated. It’s the first port on the Great Lakes that actually can grab those backhauls from Montreal. When I told you, be careful what you ask for. You might get it all and some you didn’t expect. Well, we built it, and they’re coming. And, I’m not saying I’m sorry. I’ve got more people working here daily than I’ve had in years, and there’s going to be no stop to it. My employment goes directly into people’s pockets. That’s something a lot of people just have to realize. I’ve got now over 100 farmers coming in here. They’re finding an outlet to sell their product locally. But then, I’ve got to have people up here to take it, test it and grade it, then load it on rail cars, or load it on a ship. So, it’s one big pyramid that started from one field and now it’s gone down into all this other stuff. And ship lines. You know, ships cost a lot of money to keep on the water, and the more times they can turn a ship cargo over…I’m looking at one ship here now. I’ve got it going out tomorrow morning. I’ve got another ship at anchor waiting to come in. It’s just a constant flow here, and we seem to be getting a lion’s share of everything this year.
“For years and years and years people thought the Port of Oswego was a sleepy little port,” Scriber said. “It’s not. We were a potential major market port that just never got its feet up and running. We’ve been running. We’re getting shipping lines want to come in here, customers who want to put stuff through us. You know, those two huge generators out of Entergy weren’t just magic. Windmill projects are coming in here.
“A lot of people in the community don’t realize the huge impact, but now they see huge ships. Our impact back in 2018 was over $26 million. I don’t know what it is today, but it’s got to be double that at least, because our cargo has gone up double. So, where do you have a business pumping in a local community over 300 jobs and over $50 million?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.