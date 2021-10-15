Port of Oswego inks major contract for its new grain storage facility

OSWEGO – The Port of Oswego Authority announced a major contract with a major grain distributor Friday, Oct. 8, opening the region to international trade.
The Port announced it has entered into a year-long, renewable contract with The Andersons, Inc. which will lease a 780,000-bushel grain storage facility at the Port’s new Grain Export Center.
“This location at the Port of Oswego allows New York crops to go directly into the international market, extending the U.S. supply chain,” said Zach Harding, profit center manager for The Andersons trade and processing business. “We are loading soybeans, grown by New York farmers, on vessels bound for Europe and Africa, without having to be transported out of state first. We are excited about the opportunities and look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with the Port of Oswego.”
The Grain Export Center was funded by the New York State Department of Transportation through a 15-million-dollar grant and has a new USDA on-site lab and probe constructed to meet all international grain export regulations.
“This announcement is yet another milestone toward making significant improvement to our existing system through increased capacity, efficiency, and flexibility,” said William Scriber, executive director for the Port of Oswego Authority. “As the only port in New York state on Lake Ontario and the first eastern port of call on the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence Seaway, we are located on the route to the interior of North America, as well as being accessible from any international port in the world. The Andersons is a strong player in the grain merchandising space, and we look forward to what they bring to the port.”
In a recent interview, Scriber expanded on details of the Port’s new capabilities and what this contract will mean to this region.
“We were in discussions with three companies, grain companies, because the facility we’ve built is kind of unique in New York,” Scriber said. “It’s the most modern facility on the Lakes right now, on either side, both American or Canadian. We’re able to control everything in the process of the grain from the truck coming in to the storage and the silo, which in itself is over 21,000 metric ton, which is over a shipload for a laker. It’s zoned, we can tell you moisture content anywhere, automatic aeration, the safety system is unheard of, it’s gotten to the point where we’re able to monitor the silo remotely over our phones. So, there isn’t really a system out there like this.”
When their statement on this system and what it would be capable of went out, Scriber said, “we were getting a lot of interest from grain companies. The Andersons seemed to fit our model. We’re looking to provide a benefit for local, central New York farmers. The Andersons said it very well that we’re going to be the focal point for local farmers to be able to reach the international market. The transportation costs are going to be markedly less than they were used to paying in the past. So, this is not just for the Port of Oswego or just the surrounding area, this is for New York state.”
As things were, Scriber said, the Port was able to export 15% of all soybeans in New York state “with really a system that was never designed to do that volume. Now with our partnership with Anderson, which I believe is the largest grain merchandising company on the Great Lakes, we’re going to be able to have a reach. I think in the next coming years, you’re going to see a huge ship movement out of Oswego into the international market.”
The soybeans will be stored in the new silo. It will have nothing to do with the half-built structure that has been a bone of contention between the city and the Port over obstruction of the view of the Oswego lighthouse. That structure is meant to be a potash/salt storage building.
“The silo is designed for one thing,” Scriber said, “grain.”
The silo, he said, is capable of holding 21,286 metric ton at 7% compaction. It’s over 720,000 bushels. The Andersons soybeans will pretty much fill the silo up, but it does not remain in storage. It will be a continual process of shipping soybeans out and refilling the silo with soybeans again.
“You have some farmers who have 1,000 acres of soybeans planted now. You’re talking 400 to 500 trucks in just one farm. They never had an opportunity to bring that volume before,” Scriber noted. “Our new system is able to take almost the entire amount of the crop in central New York and move it through our system.
“This give us, the American side of the Lake, an opportunity in New York to enter into the international market, which until really recently, we’ve not been able to get into. Overall, this is bigger than just the Port of Oswego. There’s a market decision being made now. And that market decision is that now New York is going to be in the international grain business. So, I think over the next few years, you’re going to see Oswego is going to do nothing other than grow and get bigger, and that market is going to expand.
“Your seeing farms benefit, trucking companies benefit, farm implement companies benefit, potash companies benefit,” Scriber continued. “The trucks come in, and they don’t leave empty. They’ll leave with a load of potash back to the farm. There’s a lot of commercial agribusiness going on here at the Port.
“It took us six years to get this system there, but now we’re there,” he concluded. “We’re back in the grain business.”
