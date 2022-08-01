OSWEGO – In addition to the record pace being set by the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), this year, the Port’s adjoining marina at 3 Basin St., generates more than $2 million annually in local community revenue, said William, Scriber, POA executive director.

“Outside of Rochester, we’re the only deep-water marina available in this area,” Scriber said. “We’re also the gateway from Lake Ontario to the NY State Canal system with the first marine entrance on Lock 8 here in Oswego.

