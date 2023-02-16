Port of Oswego now a Foreign Trade Zone, offers duty-free storage, import opportunities

OSWEGO – The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), is now also a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) for goods arriving by boat, truck or rail, said William, Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. FTZs are land areas within the United States that are legally considered outside of the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency’s authority. Merchandise can be imported to these zones and allow companies to save time and money on duties, tariffs and production costs.

“As an FTZ, we can offer additional benefits to businesses working with us at the port,” Scriber said. “Businesses pay no duty while in an FTZ until products are released for consumption. This helps cash flow because there is no outlay for duty while they are being stored, and in most cases, when goods are sold after FTZ storage, the seller will have cash in-hand before releasing them. FTZs allow for no duties and federal excise taxes to be paid until a finished product is brought from the FTZ to the domestic market territory or a North American Free Trade agreement (NAFTA), country.

