Port of Oswego receives $4M for equipment, infrastructure

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority has received $4 million in federal funding that will allow it to upgrade its rail infrastructure and buy new cargo handling equipment.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, announced Aug. 21 that the port had been awarded the grant through the Economic Development Administration and that the funding would contribute to 19 new jobs, increased port activity and better access to global markets.
“The Port of Oswego is vital to upstate New York’s economy, connecting local businesses with markets across the world, and it is essential this economic engine has the necessary resources and equipment to help industry grow,” Schumer said in a news release. “This $4 million federal boost will help the Port of Oswego increase export capacity, enhancing its ability to serve local farmers, food producers and businesses who depend on the port.”
The grant will be used to purchase a radial telescopic ship loader conveyor and to upgrade the railroad track at the port.
The port moves cargo by ship, truck and rail.
While the port has expanded its capacity in recent years to handle agricultural products, particularly grain, its loading and unloading capabilities are limited because it uses a small portable conveyor and pay loader, which Schumer said has limited its ability to meet demands for an increase in exports.
“This funding will allow us to expand our rail operations and purchase a new ship loader to better serve our customers, grow our export capacity, attract new business and help local businesses reach global markets,” said Bill Scriber, the port’s executive director. “This is also part of our expanding efforts to make it easier for regional farmers to work with us to export grain.”
As the only U.S. port on Lake Ontario, Scriber said Oswego’s grain storage and handling facility is of critical importance to both regional farmers and New York State’s presence in international markets.
The port has been on an upswing in recent years. A newly released report found that the port’s impact on the local and regional economy soared over the past five years to more than half a billion dollars. Although the port is a state authority, it receives no state support for its operations budget and survives on the revenue it generates.
It is however, eligible for state and federal grants and has been buoyed by more than $30 million in infrastructure investments, such as the $15 million NY State Grain Export Center and extensive dock repairs.
Earlier this year, Schumer secured $18 million for vital repairs to Oswego Harbor to upgrade damaged breakwalls. And last October he secured $750,000 for the port to purchase a new environmentally friendly reach stacker to bolster its operations.
