Port of Oswego receives $4M for equipment, infrastructure

A crane unloads giant windmill parts from a ship in 2022 at the Port of Oswego Authority. The port has received a $4 million grant to upgrade its rail infrastructure and buy new equipment for handling cargo. Provided photo

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority has received $4 million in federal funding that will allow it to upgrade its rail infrastructure and buy new cargo handling equipment.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, announced Aug. 21 that the port had been awarded the grant through the Economic Development Administration and that the funding would contribute to 19 new jobs, increased port activity and better access to global markets.

