Port of Oswego receives $754,000 for container reach stacker

The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker (similar to the one shown here) and move forward with the port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO. iStock photo

OSWEGO - The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.

The Port of Oswego was designated in 2019 as a Marine Highway, one of only 32 in the United States, to expand its reach into the national containerized cargo movement and provide a more environmentally sustainable, lower cost alternative to trucking raw materials: from agricultural products, to project cargo, to heavy lift, to petroleum products, and international containerized cargo movement, Scriber said.

