Port of Oswego’s volume has increased dramatically over the past 5 years
OSWEGO — From his office at the Port of Oswego Authority on the city’s west side, Executive Director Bill Scriber can glance out the window and see trucks rumbling by, corn being loaded and giant bars of aluminum stacked on the dock.
So when a research study found that the port’s impact on the local and regional economy soared over the last five years to more than half a billion dollars, Scriber said he was jubilant but not shocked.
“I’m seeing it daily,” he said Friday. “This isn’t a surprise to me because we’ve been building for five years.”
The study, which the port provided to The Palladium-Times, shows an unprecedented spike in economic activity since the last such study was published in 2018.
The study was financed by the U.S. and Canadian governments and prepared by Martin Associates of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Jobs supported by marine cargo at the port rose 997% from 209 to 2,229. About half of those jobs were directly generated by marine cargo activity at the port’s marine terminals. The study found that individuals directly employed by port activity generated an additional 797 jobs through their spending on local goods and services, a 1,006% increase from 2018.
Another 300 indirect jobs — such as with office supply companies; maintenance and repair firms; and suppliers of parts, cranes and heavy equipment — were generated compared to 31 in 2018, according to the study.
The port generated a total of $201.2 million in wages, salaries and local consumption expenditures in the regional economy, according to the study.
Direct personal income increased 1,307%, from $4.5 million to $64.6 million. Re-spending (local purchases) rose 1,391%, from $7.6 million to $114.1. And indirect income shot up 1,296%, from $1.6 million to $22.4 million, according to the study.
The revenue of companies that are directly dependent on cargo handled at the port’s marine terminals rose from $19 million in 2018 to nearly $400 million.
That includes firms that provide maritime services and inland transportation.
While as a state authority the port doesn’t pay taxes, the taxes paid by businesses and individuals whose jobs are directly dependent on and supported by port activity skyrocketed. State and local tax payments increased 2,051%, to $37.8 million, according to the study, and federal payments rose 970%, to $43 million.
In addition to increased economic activity, the study also found that among New York State’s three ports on the Great Lakes, Oswego accounts for the lion’s hare of economic activity.
Of the three ports, Oswego generated 49% of the economic activity, 63% of the business revenue and 43% of local purchases. The report calculates total economic activity as the direct business revenue received by the businesses supplying the cargo and vessel handling services, and the re-spending of direct income and consumption expenditures.
“The team at the Port of Oswego is working hard each and every year to continue to grow our business and support our local economy,” Scriber said. “We’re just getting started, and we expect more positive impact in the years ahead.”
Scriber said the massive increase in economic activity wasn’t accomplished in a single year, but rather by steady increases year over year. Scriber regularly reviews the port’s finances and noted that it had received the Pacesetter Award, which recognizes increases in international cargo tonnage shipped among Great Lakes ports, four of the past five years.
But he said even he didn’t expect the increases to be quite as large as the study found.
“Did I think it was this big?” he said. “I had my doubts, but it doesn’t surprise me.”
The changes are all the more dramatic considering the turmoil the port was in when Scriber became acting director in late 2017. It had churned through three executive directors in a handful of years, its revenue was down and it was losing customers.
Scriber said he worked with the leadership team at the port to develop a comprehensive plan and expand its revenue streams and customer base, and made improvements to long-neglected infrastructure at the port.
Sometimes that meant focusing on improving customer relations and aggressive marketing. Other times it meant renegotiating leases with tenants that were more favorable to the port or readjusting rates. It also meant repairing docks and purchasing new equipment to allow the port to handle more cargo, he said.
“What it was basically was a very business-focused mindset,” he said. “There’s a lot of small almost unnoticeable decisions you make every day that led to where we are now.”
Although the port receives no support in the state’s annual budget for its operations and runs as a business, it has benefited from more than $30 million in infrastructure investments in recent years, Scriber said, much of that from state and federal grants. He cited the $15 million NY State Grain Export Center and extensive dock repairs.
Those projects were due in part to developing better relationships with the state and federal government, he said.
“When I first got here, we didn’t really have a really tight relationship with the state,” Scriber said. “That changed.”
As acting director, Scriber made at least a dozen trips to Albany in six months to meet with officials and lobby for investment in the port. He said he also met regularly with federal officials about issues crucial to the port.
“All that comes with a lot of communications, staying in contact with government,” he said. “I think that’s been key to a lot of what we do.”
The study was sponsored by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., the American Great Lakes Ports Association, the Chamber of Marine Commerce, the Lake Carriers’ Association and the Shipping Federation of Canada.
