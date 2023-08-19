Growth on the water

Wind turbine sections are unloaded at the Port of Oswego Authority in 2022. A recently completed study found that the port’s economic impact over the past five years has skyrocketed to $513 million on the local and regional economy. The port also supported 2,229 jobs through its marine activity, the study said. Oswego County News

Port of Oswego’s volume has increased dramatically over the past 5 years

OSWEGO — From his office at the Port of Oswego Authority on the city’s west side, Executive Director Bill Scriber can glance out the window and see trucks rumbling by, corn being loaded and giant bars of aluminum stacked on the dock.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.