OSWEGO — As executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority, Bill Scriber has reminded Oswegonians in the past, the Port is a business. It is not a state-owned non-profit. It is a state-owned business and as such has responsibilities and financial obligations requiring it to behave accordingly.
As Scriber has said, “We are a commercial port. We do not receive state funding for operations.”
Many businesses face the same questions. Do we invest in bigger, better, more modern equipment or not? Do we focus on doing one thing well, or do we diversify? If will build it, will they come, or is that philosophy a pipe dream? Do we take a chance or take the conservative approach?
Every business has its own answers to these questions. For the Port of Oswego those answers seem to be, yes, invest in equipment, diversify revenue streams, build it and they will come, and take a chance, not a wild chance engendering a radical change but don’t stand still either. It’s a competitive world.
This spring, the Port unveiled one of its most recent investments, a $750,000 crane, a very large crane. It’s an investment. It’s a diversification. And it’s a chance to bring in new business and remain competitive.
“We bought it about a year ago,” Scriber said in a recent interview. “She’s a 365-ton Liebherr LTM 1300 all terrain crane,” he said in that age-old nautical way of naming everything a woman. “She’s reputedly one of the biggest mobile cranes on the Great Lakes. She’s a huge crane. We purchased her because we wanted to provide a service to a lot of these heavy lifts. We handle the logistics of moving new transformers to the nuke plants here at the Port because you really can’t handle them any other way than by ship. They don’t come any other way. Then, from here, it’s a very short run to the plant. So, she’s used for that. And then, we have windmill projects scheduled for 2022 that she’ll be used for. Most ports on the Great Lakes use cranes owned by stevedoring companies, or they use third-party cranes from companies like JPW or Clark Rigging. Though we’ll still be using those companies when we need additional cranes, this provides us the ability to basically have on site a crane for those projects without any scheduling conflicts. That’s important to us. And it makes us very competitive in the market. Once we own the crane, obviously, cranes don’t sit at port, they’ll sit at places around the state usually in their yards. So, they have to charge a fee. It costs thousands of dollars to move a crane and get a DOT (New York State Department of Transportation) license. We do not have to do that as the crane is right on site. We wanted a portable crane, obviously, because we have the expansion site up at FitzGibbons for storage and transloading. So, basically, that crane goes up to the site. So, if not on the Port, it’ll be usable for us on the extension site.”
Transporting nuclear power plant transformers is a major move. These things weigh “85 to 90-ton apiece,” Scriber said. “They’re huge. The transformers come via ship, and the ships have what we call self-gear, meaning they have cranes on them. Usually they’re 125 or 150-ton cranes. That’s the most they’ll have.”
That’s enough to get the transformers off the ships and onto the Port, where they then become the Port’s problem. And that’s where their crane comes in.
“So, the ships drop the transformers on our site,” Scriber continued. “They don’t go up to the plants immediately. They’ll sit at our dock site, and then they’ll be reloaded onto trucks to go up. And these are special trucks. These are seven-axle trucks. They’re huge trailers. They’re not just a small truck. They’re huge. It takes several days to move them. So, that’s why she’s (the new crane) important. She’ll be able to move around anywhere we want, and be able to put the transformers back on the truck. Then, the nuke plants will have their own company up there that will take the transformers off the trucks.”
The Port’s new crane will not travel to the nuclear plants. “We will not be moving her over the road,” Scriber said. “We bought her primarily to be at the Port. We do have other cranes, but they would be in no way able to lift those transformers. We have a 35-ton crane, but that’s used for small projects, not for something of this size.”
This crane capability doesn’t make big money for the Port. “Lift special projects are part of our revenue mix,” Scriber said. “We don’t rely on just one particular mode. We are a bulk port, so we have potash, aluminum, we have grain starting this fall again, so we have a number of revenue streams. We also own a marina, and we’re building another marina. So, we have different revenues streams. This is not our largest, but it’s a necessary and important part, because not only does our location to the nuke plants prove to be very helpful, but these are basically things the Port does that the community doesn’t know we do. I don’t think people realize that where the Port is located is ideal for the nuclear power plants, because all their equipment is huge. It has to come in by ship from abroad. You just couldn’t bring this in by a truck. The trucks that are necessary are huge, and we have a route that was originally designed in 2003. It was a redesign by federal highway, state DOT, and the Port, that allowed a large entrance to the Port so we could get these type of projects on to 104 and 481 and make the connection. It’s one of those projects we get every couple years along with other projects that we are booking right now.”
In the past, the Port had to rent large cranes when new transformers for the nuclear plants came in. That was an expense and was dependent upon the unpredictability of scheduling.
“The one thing people don’t realize is that a ship says it’s going to go here, be here, do whatever,” Scriber said. “Well, ships are dependent on weather and traffic, especially in the St. Lawrence (Seaway). So, you could be a couple days here, a couple days there. You could be a week off of the schedule. So, that meant that a crane had to be here a day or two days before, and then, a crane system could sit here for a week waiting for the ship. And that costs. That’s why we’re looking at this as a customer enhancement. Our crane is sitting here and available. So, we could be off three or four days, and obviously we’re not charging the customer for standby time for the crane. The crane is charged when the crane goes in operation, which is really a cost saving all the way around for everybody.”
The Port is actively pursuing windmill company business. The new crane was purchased with that possibility in mind. “New windmill cells are around 80 ton,” Scriber said. “As the windmill construction company called for them, this crane would pick them up, put them on a truck that would take them to the destination. There’s a savings we’re providing to that company in that service. So, that makes us highly competitive, because if you go with a third-party crane company, the clock will be ticking along as it sits there. Maybe bad weather, they won’t be able to move them that day, maybe they had problems at the site, which happens all the time, they won’t call for a couple days, etc. Well, our crane obviously, the meter doesn’t start until we’re using it. It’s what my board and I are looking out at ways to make the Port competitive and to make the Port an area where we can generate more business, commercial business. This is one of those areas you invest in, because you have to supply a service to the customer. We have to invest in the equipment to keep our operation up to a standard our customer expects.
“We are the last stevedoring port on the Great Lakes,” Scriber added. “Every other port on the Great Lakes has a company that operates the actual port, meaning they have the equipment, they invest in the equipment, and they actually manage the ships in and the ships out. Well, we do all that as a port. So, our equipment, we act as a stevedoring port, which means that we actually have the equipment, we provide the equipment, we maintain the equipment, we purchase and lease the equipment. So, at the Port of Oswego, we developed a model making us very nimble in what we’re able to do, where possibly other ports aren’t. But we have the ability, from a forklift to a crane, of being able to supply a customer, almost on demand, with what they need to move cargo. As a stevedoring port, we have to make that initial investment to be successful in the commercial business. We have an overhead in purchasing this equipment, but we’re proving the model is successful for us. And what does that mean? More local employment and more commercial business.”
