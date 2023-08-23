Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco, 63 Market St., has received site plan approval from the Potsdam Village Planning Board. The shop was busted in June for selling cannabis without a license. Due to New York state regulations, the upcoming opening of a licensed dispensary at 25 Market St. will mean they can’t be granted a license to sell pot at 63 Market. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times
Potsdam's first legal Cannabis Dispensary, The Highest Peak, on August 23 at 25 Market Street in the Village. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
POTSDAM — An unlicensed cannabis store at 63 Market St. that was busted in June has gone through one of the legal hurdles to opening legally. The upcoming opening of a fully licensed pot shop just down the street will automatically make them ineligible to get a license to sell cannabis.
During Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Lisa A. Newby said representatives of Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco went before the Village Planning Board of Aug. 10 and received site plan approval to operate there.
However, at 25 Market St., a cannabis shop called The Highest Peak will soon be operating with full New York State licensing. The state’s cannabis law says the two pot stores can’t operate within 1,000 feet of each other. The close proximity means 63 Market is ineligible for a state license. They could reopen legally if they’re not selling pot.
Newby also said the recent moratorium on New York state granting pot shop licenses won’t affect the store at 25 Market because they had been licensed prior to the moratorium date.
“I don’t know what the timeframe was, but I believe [The Highest Peak] got their certificate of occupancy prior to that moratorium,” she said.
Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco was one of seven unlicensed pot shops in St. Lawrence County that were raided and shut down on June 29. Police said they seized 23.5 grams of psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis flower, 1,386 grams of cannabis concentrates and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes. Psilocybin is an active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal at both the state and federal levels. The FDA outlaws flavored nicotine vapes.
Newby said she sent the store owners
“I sent him three different village codes to look over before he opens back up just to make sure he knows what’s in compliance,” she said, adding that if they begin selling pot again “they’re def an illegal operation, so they can get shut down.”
Another unlicensed pot shop busted in June was Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. She said that store will remain out of business.
She said the property owner’s agent “confirmed they’re no longer renting there and will be in this week to get all the merchandise out.”
Police said when the store was raided, they seized 3.5 pounds of cannabis, 1,224 grams of concentrated cannabis, 5,283 nicotine flavored vapes and $6,883 cash. Arrested was Musa Munir Abdulmalei Al Bahri, 25, Syracuse. He was charged with allegedly selling cannabis products to people under 21 years old.
