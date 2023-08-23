POTSDAM — An unlicensed cannabis store at 63 Market St. that was busted in June has gone through one of the legal hurdles to opening legally. The upcoming opening of a fully licensed pot shop just down the street will automatically make them ineligible to get a license to sell cannabis.

During Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Lisa A. Newby said representatives of Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco went before the Village Planning Board of Aug. 10 and received site plan approval to operate there.

