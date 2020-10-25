POTSDAM — Surprising to no one, it’s been a rough year for small businesses, and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce is looking to show off those that have grappled well with 2020’s challenges.
On Wednesday, the chamber posted an announcement about the awards on its Facebook page where it seeks to gather nominations over the coming weeks.
“Potsdam Chamber of Commerce will select businesses to receive unconventional awards. All nominations will be made on Facebook and Instagram,” the post read.
People can also email info@potsdamchamber.com or message the account with private nominations.
“Look for this post each week to nominate Potsdam Businesses. We ask that you share all of your stories, images, and positive thoughts to help the Board of Directors select the best fit!” the post reads.
As of Friday afternoon, the post had more than 100 comments nominating various local businesses for the week’s nominations in the categories of “most missed” and “best customer service” so far this year. A wide variety of local establishments were included in the dozens of nominations including the Thai Cuisine, Village Diner, BEAST Fitness, Jernabi Coffee House, 1/2 Tons, Sergi’s, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Potsdam Food Co-Op.
The chamber will announce the winners in mid-December.
