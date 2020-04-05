POTSDAM — It took about 48 hours for the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce to reach a $5,000 goal in a fundraising effort to support local health care providers, and the number continues to climb.
On Tuesday, Chamber Executive Director Kurstin Stowell created a GoFundMe.com account, “Donate to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Staff,” in which all of the proceeds collected will be donated to St. Lawrence Health System: Canton-Potsdam Hospital in the form of Potsdam Chamber gift certificates, according to the page.
“These gift certificates will be given to administration at the hospital, weekly, for distribution at their discretion,” the account stated. “These gift certificates will allow our health care workers to purchase meals, groceries, services, and more, all right here in the Greater Potsdam Area.”
But between the time Ms. Stowell received a request to comment on the account Thursday morning and by her 2:15 p.m. response, the account surpassed its $5,000 goal.
“This community never ceases to amaze me,” she said in an email. “The idea behind the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Staff fundraiser came from the general public. On social media, there is rightful empathy toward hospital staff every time you open a site. These people fighting the frontline of this battle are members of this community. They are family, friends, mutual friends, even acquaintances of almost anyone in the Potsdam area.”
Additionally, Ms. Stowell said she has loved ones working both at the hospital and in health care facilities around Northern New York and has witnessed the fear that they are tackling daily over these past few weeks in order to care for others.
“Their selflessness is truly inspiring,” she said.
As of Friday afternoon, the account has raised $6,580, but Ms. Stowell said the Chamber is just a middle ground for the effort.
“Our community members are the ones sponsoring the certificates,” Ms. Stowell said. “Our CPH health care employees are the heroic ones that are facing the unknown. Our local businesses are the heartbeat of Potsdam. For this effort, as the Chamber, I am simply transferring funds, stamping hundreds of certificates and signing checks. It is the least that I can do and I am beyond grateful that I get to do it.”
But the fundraiser not only helps the local health care providers, it also supports the local businesses that are suffering through a time in which the very public that would be walking thought their doors are being encouraged to stay inside and practice social distancing.
St. Lawrence County Legislator Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop, a former small business owner herself, contributed $100 to the fund.
She said she commends the Chamber of Commerce on finding an innovative way to support the health care workers in our community who are working and tirelessly caring for the residents of St. Lawrence County.
“By donating to this fund, residents are able to say thank you to our nurses, doctors and support staff, while supporting over 200 businesses in the Potsdam Family,” she said. “The Potsdam, Massena and St. Lawrence County chambers of commerce have really stepped up during the New York State on Pause (Executive Order), reminding the county of the importance of shopping local and supporting the small businesses that remain the heartbeat of the north country.”
The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce has a long-running gift certificate program, with the certificates being accepted at most of Chamber member businesses,” Ms. Stowell said. “Customers can purchase products and services with these certificates, as if they are using cash. Then the businesses redeem the certificates at the Chamber for a refund of the full amount.
“By combining our gift certificate program with the efforts to give back to Canton-Potsdam Hospital staff, our community is supporting two great causes,” Ms. Stowell said. “These certificates may provide some relief to staff employees . . . On the other hand, they are supporting local businesses by generating income during this difficult time.”
