POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees on Monday evening changed old sections of the zoning code that had been holding up construction of a new Stewart’s Shops store at Grove and Market streets.
At a public hearing prior to the vote, a half dozen people spoke in favor of the changes.
The changes mean the following types of businesses will no longer need Potsdam Village Planning Board approval: multiple-family dwellings, motor vehicle sales, gas stations, restaurants, bars, membership clubs, convenience stores, including those where gas is sold, and enclosed motor vehicle repair shops.
Trustees also deleted two sections of the code. One required restaurants and bars to “have frontage on a public street” and that they “not be closer than 200 feet to any existing residential district.”
The second section village lawmakers repealed had required gas stations, motor vehicle sales and convenience stores selling gas to “not be located within 300 feet of any lot occupied by a school, hospital, library, religious institution or residence. Measurement shall be made between the nearest respective lot lines.”
Stewart’s Shops plans to purchase Foxy Roxy’s at 124 Market St., North Country Oil Change at 120 Market St. and a residential property at 130 Market St. to construct its second gas station and convenience store in the village. The other Stewart’s is at 26 Maple St.
Foxy Roxy’s diner owner Roxanne Smith had previously told trustees that the antiquated zoning laws were holding up her property’s sale to Stewart’s Shops, which is planning to demolish the building to make room for the new store.
