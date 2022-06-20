POTSDAM — A pre-clinical research company based in Potsdam is developing an eye drop to prevent age-related loss of vision.
Kris M. Barnes is the CEO of LentoBio, which is focused on treating a condition called presbyopia. Part of the natural aging process, presbyopia is when the lens behind the cornea and pupil stiffens and causes loss of vision. Many people who experience the condition exhibit symptoms around age 40 or 50 and may end up needing glasses or contact lenses.
“I see presbyopia as a disease which is really ripe for disruption at this point. I see a lot of value in developing drugs specifically that reduce lens stiffness. It’s a tissue which is largely acellular. The nucleus of the lens … does not have any cell in it. It just has a protein lattice, basically,” Mr. Barnes said.
He said the eye lens proteins rejuvenate “very slowly, if at all … damage to the lens lasts a very long time to indefinitely.”
LentoBio started the project in May, so the company is in the pre-clinical stage of developing an eye lens treatment. Mr. Barnes said they’re “basically testing a bunch of candidate drugs” at this stage. Further along in pre-clinical development, the drugs would be tested on animals. After Food and Drug Administration approval, the research can move to clinical trials on human subjects, and after that stage they can move on to seeking FDA marketing approval. He says the clinical human trial stage is still a few years away.
Mr. Barnes is running the pre-clinical work out of Peyton Hall on the Clarkson University campus, with Ichor Life Sciences supporting the LentoBio project. Ichor is a pre-clinical contract research organization with labs in Peyton Hall’s Biotechnology Incubator. He credits Ichor with helping him establish LentoBio, as well as “contributing resources directly to our development.”
“Going forward, we have to really see where the development brings us. If we do go to clinical trials, that would be based out of clinical trials centers,” Mr. Barnes said.
Mr. Barnes grew up near Syracuse and earned his undergraduate degree in biology and chemistry from SUNY Oswego, and a doctorate in neuroscience from Cornell University in Ithaca.
“I’m really excited to be back in upstate New York beginning the development of this drug,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.