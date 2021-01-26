POTSDAM — Paul LaShomb always wanted to start a business of his own.
He decided to make his dream a reality, bringing aquatic animals to the north country with Potsdam Aquatics.
Mr. LaShomb and his girlfriend have been fishkeeping since 2014 when they won four goldfish at a county fair and wanted to bring an aquatic pet store closer to home for those who shared the same love for aquatic animals.
“We’re going to be the only store like this within the north country,” said Mr. LaShomb. “The closest aquatic pet store is Watertown or Plattsburgh, so we’re bringing something new to our area.”
The store, 112 Route 11B, will be selling a variety of animals including freshwater tropical fish, saltwater marine fish, reptiles such as lizards and snakes, insects such as spiders and scorpions, as well as live feeders for reptiles, fish and more.
“We will also be selling any of the necessary care needs for any animals we will be carrying,” said Allison Perham, Mr. LaShomb’s girlfriend. “That includes tanks, food, decorations, medicines, etc.”
Construction on the store began in January of last year, but has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It has been hard to find people willing to come help us with the renovations for the store front and that has set us back quite a bit but we pushed through and we’re getting closer to opening each day,” Mr. LaShomb said.
Despite delays, Mr. LaShomb and Ms. Perham have seen overwhelming excitement from the community and are expecting sales to go unaffected by the pandemic.
“We’ve had multiple messages and calls — we’re fairly confident we’ll have customers during this time,” Ms. Perham said.
Mr. LaShomb is hopeful the store will be open within the upcoming months and has been keeping the public up to date with updates on the store’s Facebook page, Potsdam Aquatics.
“We fell in love with these animals and decided that it would be a great idea to share them with the surrounding areas,” Mr. LaShomb said. “Our fish come from reliable sources and we keep great care of our fish to ensure they are healthy and ready for their homes.”
For any questions regarding the store, contact Mr. LaShomb and Ms. Perham at 315-221-9922, or through the store’s Facebook page.
