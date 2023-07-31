Potsdam Food Co-op financial picture improving

The financial outlook has taken a positive turn for the Potsdam Food Co-op, 24 Elm St. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Food Co-op’s financial outlook has taken a positive turn, marking a significant improvement from the challenging financial situation the co-op board reported earlier this year.

Interim manager Jessie LaRose on Friday conveyed this progress in a message addressed to the co-op’s membership of 1,323. She announced that the store had achieved profitability throughout the entire second quarter, spanning the months of April, May, and June. Moreover, the once overwhelming bills have become manageable, and necessary repairs on the store located on Elm Street have commenced.

