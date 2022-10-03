Potsdam Food Co-op scraps Market Street plans

The Potsdam Food Co-op will use $1.6 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds to expand its 24 Elm St. store, pictured Monday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Food Co-op will use $1,659,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds to expand its 24 Elm St. store. The co-op’s original plan for the money was to buy and move into a larger Market Street location, but the purchase offers were rejected.

According to emails from the co-op to its members, they made three offers to buy what’s known as the Aubuchon Mall, 63 Market St., and all three were turned down.

