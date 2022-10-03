POTSDAM — The Potsdam Food Co-op will use $1,659,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds to expand its 24 Elm St. store. The co-op’s original plan for the money was to buy and move into a larger Market Street location, but the purchase offers were rejected.
According to emails from the co-op to its members, they made three offers to buy what’s known as the Aubuchon Mall, 63 Market St., and all three were turned down.
“Our third purchase offer was refused … we are moving on from that location and instead will focus on what we have. Our current location at 24 Elm Street property is, perhaps, our biggest asset — we own it (no mortgage, no rent),” according to a Sept. 2 email sent from the co-op board to its members. “Many of the members stated they were attached to the current site and wanted us to find ways to stay where we are. Toward that end, we are currently exploring design ideas for 24 Elm St. and meeting with business consultants for guidance on how to restructure our business model.”
Andrew J. Peet, general manager, said Monday that they are in the “really early stages” of planning improvements at the Elm Street store.
A co-op newsletter from August cites numerous issues with the Aubuchon Mall, including “an unresolved property line issue and the high cost of asbestos remediation.”
“There are other challenges to owning the Market Street property including potentially not enough parking, dealing with the asbestos issue and managing tenants,” the newsletter reads.
The plans for 63 Market St. had included a larger store with more products, a made-to-order deli, a salad bar and a hot bar. Co-op officials had planned the move after a marketing study showed they would need to increase their sales in order to survive. Their newsletter says they’re in dire financial straits.
“Some on the (co-op) board still believe the larger space and location at 63 Market would be a ‘game-changer’ for the Co-op, allowing us to become more visible and able to meet the needs and desires of a larger group of customers. The marketing study results, from a few years ago, revealed that we would have to increase our sales to meet the increased cost of labor. It also determined that we would not be able to reach those target sales at our current size,” the newsletter reads. “Currently the Co-op is facing serious financial troubles. While some of the issues became bigger during the COVID-19 pandemic like a sharp decrease in sales, the continued decline in income and increased costs of products and operations have put the Co-op in a fragile situation.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.