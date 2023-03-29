Potsdam Food Co-op using grant to expand

The state has given the Potsdam Food Co-op the go-ahead to use its $1,659,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the municipality’s 2019 award to expand the current store on Elm Street, rather than move to a new, larger location that was under consideration a few blocks away on Market Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — New York state has given the Potsdam Food Co-op the go-ahead to use a $1,659,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant to expand the current store, rather than move to a new, larger location.

The co-op was awarded the money as part of the village of Potsdam’s $10 million 2019 DRI grant to be used for business and community development projects. The co-op’s share was first slated to move to a larger store at 63 Market St., but the negotiations to buy the outlet were unsuccessful.

