POTSDAM — The state is putting $1.3 million from the Restore New York Communities Initiative into a project to turn 4-6 Depot St. into upscale apartments with commercial space. The money will go to the village, which in turn will give it to the private development project.
Potsdam businessman Larry Hazen and his company Trezza Realty is renovating 4 and 6 Depot St., which has upstairs apartments with a ground floor business space. It’s been condemned since a 2015 fire.
Village planning director Frederick J. Hanss has said previously that the upstairs apartments will be “upscale housing as opposed to affordable housing.” The downstairs portion previously housed Scanlon’s Auto Parts, which at one point before that was an Oval Wood Dish Co. factory.
Mr. Hazen had initially sought just over $2 million, but was approved for $1.3 million, according to a Tuesday announcement from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office. He will either have to come up with an additional $700,000 or tailor the project to the funding.
Mr. Hanss in September said the project ties in with downtown improvement projects being funded through Potsdam’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from 2019. Mr. Hanss said the 4 Depot St. project wasn’t included in the DRI because “the timing was all wrong.”
“Larry put in a substantial amount himself to make that happen. Just a hair under $200,000,” Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said Tuesday.
He said the project will have a “positive impact on downtown” and is in an area where several projects funded by the 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative are happening. That includes improvements to the SLC Arts building and the North Country Children’s Museum, among others.
He said as far as the actual award goes, he believes the village will likely receive it in 2023.
“We’re very, very pleased to get it,” Mr. Tischler said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.