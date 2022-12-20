4-6 Depot St. in downtown Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The state is putting $1.3 million from the Restore New York Communities Initiative into a project to turn 4-6 Depot St. into upscale apartments with commercial space. The money will go to the village, which in turn will give it to the private development project.

Potsdam businessman Larry Hazen and his company Trezza Realty is renovating 4 and 6 Depot St., which has upstairs apartments with a ground floor business space. It’s been condemned since a 2015 fire.

