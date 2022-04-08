POTSDAM — A Potsdam native has launched a fundraising campaign so he can buy and reopen Market Lanes.
Dallas M. Brown, who worked at the bowling alley at 144 Market St. through his teenage years, has started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $60,000. The 21-year-old said he’s seeking a loan from a U.S. Small Business Association-approved lender that requires a 10% down payment toward the $600,000 he’ll need to borrow.
“Ever since I was a young boy, I grew up working at the bowling alley,” Mr. Brown said, adding that his mother worked there for 18 years. “When it closed in 2019 when the owner passed away, it really hit me and I really wanted to open it.”
As of noon Friday, the crowdfunding page had raised $1,395. Mr. Brown said he also has some donations he received by check, and has a couple of possible partners interested in joining him.
Mr. Brown is finishing a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Army that ends April 7, 2023. He’s stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga. He has a plan for running the business while also completing his last year of service, if he raises the down payment and gets the loan.
“Basically the way I envision it at this time is … once I secure the bowling alley, if I have that opportunity, I’ll start planning out leave dates to go to New York again. I’ll develop our overall plan as to what I want to change inside for renovations and go ahead and contact local businesses to start the renovations,” he said.
He said his mother and a “possible silent partner” would be there “to make sure it’s going the way we want.”
He said that if he’s not successful in reopening the bowling alley, the donors will get their money back.
To contribute to the GoFundMe, visit wdt.me/noGMSC.
