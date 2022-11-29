POTSDAM — The 2022 Craft, Food & Wine Holiday Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, 5 Tupper Lake Road.
“This is an annual event that the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce has put on for many years to bring together a one-stop local shopping experience,” said county tourism director Brooke E. Rouse.
The event will feature more than 100 local vendors selling everything from handmade soaps and quilts to meats, nuts, wines and spirits.
“It’s quite an eclectic group of north country producers,” Ms. Rouse said.
Some of the vendors include Bregg Winery, Not Your Average Cookie, Schuler Woodworks, D&D Meats, Balsam Springs Soap, and more.
As of Nov. 23, the chamber reported 115 vendors signed up to sell wares at the market. For a full list of vendors, see the events page at www.visitstlc.com.
“For us,” Ms. Rouse said, “this is an opportunity to encourage shopping local but also to provide a sales and marketing opportunity for businesses that are handmade and value-added, meaning all the vendors create their own goods.”
She emphasized the importance of supporting local business, especially during the gift-giving season.
“It’s important for people to remember that keeping dollars local keeps that money circulating here to support products and services but also community activities and even downtown revitalization,” she said.
Those who yearn for more local businesses in this rural area, she suggested, should perhaps put their money where their mouth is.
“We always hear people talking about how much they wish there was this or that product or service, and it’s important for them to realize it’s up to them to invest in the businesses here,” she said. “We’ve seen in the past that several of our vendors who started out selling at our shows have gone on to pursue wholesale accounts and sometimes even brick-and-mortar stores.”
“So that’s a clear example of how people spending their money on local businesses does have a local impact,” she said.
The event is a week after the nation’s Small Business Saturday, which saw local businesses across the region offering deals to kick off the season.
The holiday market was previously held in Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena. Some 4,000 people have typically attended in prior years. Due to construction at Cheel Arena in 2018, the holiday market moved to Maxcy Hall.
Admission to the market is $5. Ages 12 and younger get in free.
A free shuttle will be available from parking lots surrounding Maxcy Hall at SUNY Potsdam.
For more information, contact the chamber at 315-386-4000.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.