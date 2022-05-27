POTSDAM — Every Thursday, Alex Chen, owner of Potsdam’s Purple Rice at 20 Elm St., sells something only found in a few places around the north country: sushi.
It is so popular that although walk-ins can technically get it Thursday morning, she recommends calling ahead to reserve an order.
“I started making sushi around 2003 shortly after I opened the store,” she said. “I did it because the store needed to survive, and I thought sushi was something different that nobody else offers around here.”
With her characteristic sense of humor, Ms. Chen said the reason she only sells it once a week is “because I’m lazy.”
The limited availability also adds to the excitement and exclusivity, she said.
“I don’t want people to get sick of it, and I also don’t want to get sick of making it,” she said.
Typically, she makes three kinds of sushi, all of which are maki-style rolls: imitation crab, smoked salmon, and tempura shrimp. The prices range from $8 to $9.50 per container, which includes eight pieces.
She can also make vegetarian avocado-based sushi for those who call in advance.
Ms. Chen said she tends to avoid raw fish due to safety concerns, and sticks with fresh, high-quality ingredients which can often be found for sale in the store itself.
“I make the sushi fresh every Thursday morning, but I can only make so much, so it’s first come, first served,” she said.
Her personal favorite is the crab meat sushi, but sometimes she’ll make herself a tempura shrimp roll, she said, when she isn’t feeling too lazy.
Purple Rice is an Asian specialty food market that sells everything from fresh produce to frozen char-siu dumplings and, of course, everything you might need to make sushi, save raw fish.
Ms. Chen makes different foods throughout the week.
On Tuesdays, she makes rice dishes with meat and vegetables; Thursdays are for sushi; Friday is peanut noodles with chicken; and Wednesdays are for “whatever I feel like,” she said.
She also makes seaweed salad available most days and, if you’re exceedingly lucky, you’ll find a container of her homemade kimchi before it sells out.
Ms. Chen makes everything herself in a tiny kitchen in the back of the store.
She said she only learned to cook later in life, after she emigrated from northern China when she was 16.
“My favorite part of cooking,” she said, “is seeing people have a smiling face when I make them food.”
Purple Rice is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, or to reserve sushi for Thursdays, call 315-268-0923.
