POTSDAM — Mission Sun, a Potsdam solar power startup company, is getting $1.2 million to develop solar inverter technology that is aimed at making solar panels both cheaper and more efficient.
Mission Sun was founded to develop and manufacture inverters for utility scale solar farms, including the MS350 inverter product that “significantly decreases the cost of solar power by requiring less material while maximizing reliability, efficiency, lifespan, and ease of installation,” New York senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand said in an announcement of the funding.
The 350 kilowatt solar scale inverter “switches components 50-100 times faster than any other technology in the world,” the senators said.
“Mission Sun’s products are created using core technology developed by its sister company, Mission Power, whose patented electrical architectures, designs and manufacturing processes produce power electronics with half the weight and size of legacy products and industry leading power density. Mission Sun and Mission Power have deep ties to Clarkson University faculty, staff, and alumni, as well as the broader North Country,” their announcement states.
“Mission Sun and its sister company Mission Power are excited to build the next generation of utility scale solar inverters,” Mission Power President Russel H. Marvin said in a statement. “We appreciate Senator Schumer’s foresight to help make this DOE program happen. Mission Power and Mission Sun are committed to enabling cost effective decarbonization, North Country manufacturing jobs, and high technology partnerships in the region.”
The $1.2 million investment is part of the Department of Energy’s $52 million plan to provide funding for 19 projects in 12 states. The projects are meant to establish a domestic solar supply chain, increase energy security and boost economic opportunities, the release stated.
