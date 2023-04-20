Potsdam solar firm to get tech funding

A solar array helps power a residence in Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Mission Sun, a Potsdam solar power startup company, is getting $1.2 million to develop solar inverter technology that is aimed at making solar panels both cheaper and more efficient.

Mission Sun was founded to develop and manufacture inverters for utility scale solar farms, including the MS350 inverter product that “significantly decreases the cost of solar power by requiring less material while maximizing reliability, efficiency, lifespan, and ease of installation,” New York senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand said in an announcement of the funding.

