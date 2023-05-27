Potsdam board OK plans for pot shop

Potsdam Town councilors unanimously voted to approve an application to remodel the vacant Olympia Sports shop at 7479 U.S. Route 11, paving the way for a state-of-the-art cannabis dispensary to take over the space. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Town councilors unanimously voted in favor of approving an application to remodel the vacant Olympia Sports shop at 7473-7483 U.S. Route 11. This will pave the way for a state-of-the-art cannabis dispensary to take over the space.

Prior to this decision, the Potsdam town planning board had already given its seal of approval to the remodeling project. Al Burgazoli, a senior project manager from Albany-based AOW Construction, was entrusted with the task of transforming the existing retail space. He appeared before the town board during their May meeting to provide a succinct overview of the project, clarifying key details for the officials present.

