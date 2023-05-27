POTSDAM — Town councilors unanimously voted in favor of approving an application to remodel the vacant Olympia Sports shop at 7473-7483 U.S. Route 11. This will pave the way for a state-of-the-art cannabis dispensary to take over the space.
Prior to this decision, the Potsdam town planning board had already given its seal of approval to the remodeling project. Al Burgazoli, a senior project manager from Albany-based AOW Construction, was entrusted with the task of transforming the existing retail space. He appeared before the town board during their May meeting to provide a succinct overview of the project, clarifying key details for the officials present.
The town code enforcement office will assess and authorize the necessary permits. Mr. Burgazoli optimistically projected that construction could commence as early as mid-June, with the dispensary potentially opening its doors by late July or mid-August, depending on the availability of construction materials.
“It’s very similar to any other retail sales,” Mr. Burgazoli said. He emphasized that all cannabis products sold in the shop will be prepackaged, and transactions will be conducted strictly in cash.
Addressing the concerns raised by local residents, he reassured the board that security measures would be paramount in the establishment of the dispensary.
“There is a high level of security with this project,” he said. “Basically every inch of the place is covered with cameras that are visible and act as a deterrent due to their omnipresence.”
The project manager further elaborated on the store’s security features, saying customers won’t have direct access from the street. Instead, they would enter through a vestibule, where they’ll be greeted by a front counter attendant who will request identification. Afterward, a store employee will guide them through the purchasing process within the shop, one-on-one.
Mr. Burgazoli described the store’s aesthetic as “sleek,” describing it as a modern design with glass cabinets. However, he emphasized that the true heart of the establishment will lie in a secure vault located at the back of the shop, which will strictly prohibit customer access and serve as the storage space for the marijuana products.
According to the site plan AOW submitted to the town planning board, the remodeling work will encompass selective demolition, cutting and patching, as well as installing metal-framed drywall partitions, acoustical ceilings, millwork, doors, frames, hardware, and a comprehensive security system.
Despite recent zoning legislation enacted by the town board, Potsdam’s authority in determining the presence of marijuana businesses within its borders is limited, as the entire process falls under the purview of the state. The town has the ability to designate the specific zone in which the dispensary can operate and define its operating hours, but beyond these parameters, it’s all governed by Albany.
In adherence to state law, the dispensary will be managed by a state-approved Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license holder. Notably, at least 30% of ownership of the license must be held by a former inmate with a previous marijuana-related conviction and qualifying business experience.
To support these license holders, the state of New York allocated $200 million from the 2022 budget, offering start-up capital and financial assistance. The Dormitory Authority State of New York (DASNY) is responsible for overseeing the process. Further information about the establishment of cannabis dispensaries across the state can be found at https://bit.ly/3IF9fm3.
