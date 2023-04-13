POTSDAM — A Tuesday night town board hearing on a local law regulating cannabis dispensaries drew comments from three people decrying what they described as an illegal pot shop downtown. A local mother, who was not at the Tuesday night hearing, said she discovered the shop, Ash Exotic, sold marijuana to her teenage child three times, without ever asking for identification.
Following the hearing, which drew no comments on the law itself, the board unanimously ratified it. New York state requires municipalities that want legal cannabis sales to have such a law in place before marijuana businesses can open within their jurisdictions. The law passed Tuesday includes all of the town of Potsdam, but not the villages of Potsdam or Norwood.
The licensed shops will be among the first 150 state-licensed dispensaries under the state’s social equity program. Those first 150 licenses were drawn by lottery and given to those with prior marijuana convictions, which can include the former unlawful possession of marijuana violation, which during prohibition was not considered a crime. The majority of the licenses were granted in New York City. The north country region will get four of the 150 licenses. Under the state program, the state loans the money to open the dispensary, and the social equity licensee has 10 years to pay it back.
Claims that illegal marijuana sales are already taking place at Ash Exotics, 1 Market St., were raised by Jessica T. Furnace and Lyle N. Furnace. They’re a father and daughter who own and operate Happy Daze, a smoke shop on the corner of Market and Main streets.
“I’m for a legal dispensary. If you’ve got shops in town just selling weed, Happy Daze is gonna sell it too,” Mr. Furnace said.
“I’m very upset about it. I don’t care who smokes pot. I smoke pot myself,” Ms. Furnace said.
Holding up a brightly colored package with a cartoon character on it that she says came from the unlicensed store, Ms. Furnace said she’s concerned the packaging could be aimed at marketing to underage people. She claimed to have seen what appeared to be underage customers coming out of the store holding similar packages. She added she’s spoken to state and local police, who “told me they had no answers,” she said.
During the town board’s public hearing, Kinsey S. LaPointe, who is licensed to open a cannabis shop via the state’s social justice program, felt it’s unfair that illegal pot shops are running as she goes through the legal process to open a licensed operation downtown.
“We’ve had to go through a lot of hoops to get the license. We’re still working on opening ... we’re hoping to have a strong community presence and seeing illegal operations are definitely reason to be concerned,” she said.
Mrs. LaPointe said she is eyeing two potential locations for her shop: downtown in the area near Sergi’s or in the Seacomm Plaza. She said she hopes to open by the summer, depending on when she gets her operating permit from the village. Village lawmakers have opted into the state dispensary program, but they haven’t passed a law similar to the town’s, which is a state requirement before they can issue operating permits to cannabis businesses.
Another licensed cannabis business, with which Ms. LaPointe is not affiliated, is eyeing the former Olympia Sports on Route 11 for a dispensary. Announcing that in January, Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said the store size won’t change and the occupancy will be limited to 50 people.
The bill that town lawmakers passed Tuesday night says “[t]he Town of Potsdam finds the orderly development of commercial business is essential to protecting the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the town. Businesses which cater to adults should be located and regulated in order to minimize the impact to residents.”
It includes many restrictions on where, when and how cannabis establishments can operate. That includes a ban on consuming or burning cannabis inside of a dispensary. The minimum age to buy and consume marijuana anywhere in New York is 21.
The new town law says marijuana establishments need to be in a permanent structure, rather than a trailer or converted shipping container, and can’t be in a building with permanent or transitional housing. Hours of operation will be limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the dispensaries can’t be located within 500 feet of any school, daycare, or other place children congregate, such as a playground, dance facility or sports arena. The law also limits pot shops from being within 500 feet of any chemical dependency rehab facility, house of worship, correctional facility, halfway house, or other commercial cannabis locations.
In addition to other state restrictions on marketing marijuana products, pot stores can’t use cartoons or cartoon characters to market or advertise their products. The local law also restricts outdoor signs from having any marijuana-related imagery.
The downtown smoke shop that drew concerns during Tuesday night’s meeting, Ash Exotics, is not far from the Trinity Episcopal Church on Fall Island. The store has no outdoor sign, but does come up in a Google search. Google Maps says the shop and the church are 400 feet apart.
Ash Exotics sells marijuana flower and concentrates. Flower means the actual buds that can be smoked or cooked into food, which generally contain about 5% to 30% THC. Concentrates, commonly referred to as dabs, can contain 90% or higher THC. The store’s marijuana products are kept in a black case that only the person behind the counter can see inside of and access. The marijuana flower packaging is brightly colored and depicts cartoon characters, such as an evil cartoon clown or characters from adult cartoon The Adventures of Rick and Morty. The marijuana package labeling does not indicate whether it’s indica, sativa or a hybrid, does not say the THC content and doesn’t list the specific cannabis strain. The store also sells vape products, marijuana smoking accessories and snacks.
A Potsdam resident says Ash Exotics recently sold marijuana vape pens and small quantities of bud to her minor child. She would only speak on condition of anonymity for her and the youth, who is 16 years old. She discussed the underage sales in a Wednesday phone interview, during which she was repeating a reporter’s questions and getting answers directly from the teenager, who could be clearly heard speaking in the background.
The mother said she made the discovery after learning from a third party that her teenager may have been using marijuana obtained from Ash Exotics. She confronted the teen shortly before speaking with a Times reporter on the phone. She said the youth admitted having bought cannabis products from the 1 Market St. pot shop on three occasions between the middle and end of March.
Each of the three times, her teen child paid $50 for a marijuana vape pen and each time also received a small quantity of bud for free as an incentive for spending $50 or more. Her 16-year-old said the cashier did not ask to see ID for any of the three purchases and it was the same cashier each time.
She added that her 16-year-old saw “kids in there that looked younger than [them].”
A filing with the New York State Department of State for Ash Exotics LLC does not contain information for any corporate officers or registered agents. A listing on bizapedia.com, which aggregates publicly filed business data, says the company contact is Nabil W. Akl of 1001 James St. Suite 201 in Syracuse. There was no phone number or email listed.
Allison Burris, a former Potsdam resident who now lives in Oswego, is the owner of the downtown Potsdam building in which Ash Exotics is located. Reached by the Times on Wednesday afternoon, she said Ash Exotic tenants told her they’re selling antiques, “items that are kind of hard to find,” and snacks. She sounded surprised to learn they’re selling marijuana without a license.
Ms. Burris said she did not recall the tenants’ names. She said she is away from her home and won’t be able to look up the lease information until Monday. She did say one of the tenants with whom she communicates goes by Mo. She said the other tenant associated with the business has an Arabic-sounding name that she couldn’t recall. There is a five-star Google review for Ash Exotics signed by the name Mohamed Zamzami.
Lisa A. Newby, the Potsdam village code officer, said she fielded complaints about Ash Exotics around when it first opened for having colorful flashing outdoor lights as being distracting to drivers. She said she responded and they moved the lights indoors.
As far as enforcement of state licensing regulations, Ms. Newby said since the village hasn’t yet passed its own cannabis regulatory law, there’s nothing she can legally enforce related to cannabis licensing.
“For these cannabis dispensaries to go through state regulations and everything, they have to get their (state) license and then come to us to open up an actual legal dispensary. They have to come to us and they have to prove they have their license and it’s valid through New York state,” the village code enforcment officer said. She confirmed there are no licensed marijuana stores operating within the village jurisdiction.
With the lack of codified village pot shop regulations, Ms. Newby said “there’s a little bit of a gray area right now.”
“There’s a few people who have turned (pot stores) over to the state for allegedly selling stuff out of there. I don’t know who’s investigating at this point. I haven’t got any phone calls or anything,” Ms. Newby said.
Potsdam town attorney Francis P. Cappello said police should be able to shut down a shop operating without a license within their jurisdiction.
“I they don’t have a license ... there’s still a law. Somebody’s got to enforce them,” he said during Tuesday’s town board meeting. He said Potsdam Village Police have the legal authority to ask to see the license for any pot shop operating within the village. If the store doesn’t have proper licensing, police can shut it down, Mr. Cappello said.
The Times reached out to Potsdam Village Police on Wednesday morning to ask if there are any investigations into unlicensed cannabis stores. A dispatcher answering the phone said there won’t be anyone at the station who is authorized to speak with the press until next week.
Town Councilor Marty G. Miller said he feels the state Office of Cannabis Management is ignoring unlicensed cannabis stores north of Albany.
“They don’t have the people to come up here and rule the roost,” he said.
The Buffalo News reported that Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed legislation to allow the state to shut down illegal cannabis dispensaries and fine storefronts for unlawful operation.
The proposed legislation would increase civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York and provides additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to enforce the new regulatory requirements and close stores that illegally sell cannabis.
While marijuana use is legal in New York, dispensaries must be licensed by the state to legally operate.
The law only applies to unlicensed storefront dispensaries. It does not impose any new penalties related to cannabis possession by an individual for personal use and does not allow local law enforcement to perform enforcement actions against individuals.
Violation of the proposed law could lead to fines of $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products and would allow the Office of Cannabis Management to fine businesses $10,000 a day for cannabis sales without a license.
Currently, there are no legally operating cannabis dispensaries in Western New York.
Sales are on hold as a lawsuit filed by a Michigan company seeking to sell cannabis in New York makes its way through the courts. Variscite NY One challenged the state Office of Cannabis Management’s rule to give preference for dispensary licenses to people who had been convicted of a cannabis crime in New York and have a significant presence in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.