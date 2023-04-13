POTSDAM — A Tuesday night town board hearing on a local law regulating cannabis dispensaries drew comments from three people decrying what they described as an illegal pot shop downtown. A local mother, who was not at the Tuesday night hearing, said she discovered the shop, Ash Exotic, sold marijuana to her teenage child three times, without ever asking for identification.

Following the hearing, which drew no comments on the law itself, the board unanimously ratified it. New York state requires municipalities that want legal cannabis sales to have such a law in place before marijuana businesses can open within their jurisdictions. The law passed Tuesday includes all of the town of Potsdam, but not the villages of Potsdam or Norwood.

