POTSDAM — The town planning board is recommending the town greenlight plans to open a cannabis dispensary in the former Olympia Sports store on Route 11.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) is contracting Albany-based AOW Construction to renovate the space according to state standards. While that’s happening, the state Office of Cannabis Management will decide which licensed cannabis business will operate there, which hasn’t happened yet.

