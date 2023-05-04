POTSDAM — The town planning board is recommending the town greenlight plans to open a cannabis dispensary in the former Olympia Sports store on Route 11.
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) is contracting Albany-based AOW Construction to renovate the space according to state standards. While that’s happening, the state Office of Cannabis Management will decide which licensed cannabis business will operate there, which hasn’t happened yet.
Al Burgazoli from AOW Construction spoke with planning board members on Monday night and explained how the store will be set up. Regardless of which company gets the go-ahead to operate at the 7473-7483 Route 11 location, its operating procedures will be prescribed by the state.
When entering the store, customers will step into a vestibule and be checked for ID by a security guard and checked in. The vestibule will be set up so that if the front door opens, the door to the actual store will lock. If the door from the vestibule to the store opens, the front outside door will lock.
“You can’t just walk right into this,” Mr. Burgazoli said. “There’s a system they have to go through just to get into the store.”
Once checked in, customers will be seated until a salesperson comes to get them and brings them into the store.
“It’s a one-to-one service,” Mr. Burgazoli said. “There won’t be 15 or 20 people in here wandering around.”
The back area where deliveries come in will work the same way as the front door for customers. The entire inside and outside of the store will be covered by security cameras monitored by a third party with panic buttons throughout the business. Since marijuana is still illegal federally, some banks won’t take money from cannabis businesses legalized at the state level, or even let them open accounts.
However, Congress passed the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in 2022, which allows American banks to handle money from legitimate marijuana businesses in legal states without penalty.
“It’s understood the business has a lot of valuable product, a lot of cash, so security is very well monitored,” Mr. Burgazoli said. “At any time, an alarm can be signaled immediately.”
The only planning board comment came from board member James A. Grant, who was concerned about odor wafting into neighboring Tractor Supply where there could be people who are allergic to cannabis.
“The business itself will not be emitting any odor. It’s not like the manufacturing and grow facilities. Those have a lot of odor,” Mr. Burgazoli said. “The product comes prepackaged. There’s no live product on site. It’s prepackaged and then when you go to check out, those packages of whatever you’re buying are put into a bag, that bag is sealed, and your receipt is stapled to it.”
The shop in the former Olympia outlet will be among the first 150 state-licensed dispensaries under the state’s social equity program. Those first 150 licenses were drawn by lottery and given people with prior marijuana convictions, which can include the former unlawful possession of marijuana violation, which during prohibition was not considered a crime. The majority of the licenses were granted in New York City. The north country region will get four of the 150 licenses. Under the state program, the state loans the money to open the dispensary, and the social equity licensee has 10 years to pay it back.
The village planning board has released a first draft of its own proposed cannabis dispensary regulation.
The village is planning a special meeting where trustees will vote to schedule a public hearing on the proposed law that will take place during the regular May 15 meeting. The date of the special meeting when they will schedule the hearing hasn’t been announced, but must take place at least 10 days prior to the hearing date.
Most of the draft village law is what’s prescribed by the state, including regulating where dispensaries can be located relative to schools, churches and other dispensaries.
“The village controls the when and the where of distribution,” Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said. “NYS creates a very stringent set of rules these folks have to live by in order to set up these cannabis dispensaries.”
The proposed law says all cannabis dispensaries have to be located within the central business district and business district B-1. It gives the village planning board final approval over any pot business’s site plan.
Licensing for all marijuana stores is done through the state Office of Cannabis Management. There are currently no licensed dispensaries operating in the village or town of Potsdam.
There are licensed dispensaries operating in Akwesasne. When cannabis was legalized in New York in 2021, Indigenous people were given the first approval to open legal pot stores on Native land. Licensing and enforcement is up to individual tribal governments.
An unlicensed pot shop in downtown Potsdam, Ash Exotics at 1 Market St., has raised the ire of business owners and consternation among local government officials. There are allegations that the store sells cannabis to underage children. Visit wdt.me/KVakDW to read more about the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.