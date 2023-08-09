Potsdam votes to allow annexation for restaurant

Mike Brumme moves building materials Tuesday as renovation of the Airport Diner on Route 11B in Potsdam progresses. Ronald Page, the owner of Airport Diner — formerly Cheryl’s Diner — annexed the property from town jurisdiction to the village. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The Town Council on Tuesday night approved transfer of the former Cheryl’s Diner property on Route 11B to the village through annexation.

Ronald R. Page, a local developer who owns the property, sought the annexation to ensure more dependable village water and sewer services for the restaurant lot.

