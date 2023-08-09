POTSDAM — The Town Council on Tuesday night approved transfer of the former Cheryl’s Diner property on Route 11B to the village through annexation.
Ronald R. Page, a local developer who owns the property, sought the annexation to ensure more dependable village water and sewer services for the restaurant lot.
When the (former) diner was there, sewer was always an issue,” Page said.
“I drove by it for quite a few years in disrepair,” he added. “We need to do something with it.”
He described the lot as “the eye of Potsdam as you come in from 11B.”
Before ratifying the annexation, both the town and village boards held a joint public hearing to gather input on Page’s request. The village board will vote on their own resolution to annex the property during a special meeting on Friday at 1 p.m.
About two dozen people from Potsdam and surrounding communities showed up and voiced their support for Page’s plan to reopen a new diner at the location in the upcoming weeks. All of their comments were positive and in favor of the annexation deal.
“It would be very beneficial to Potsdam to work with Ronnie to get that going for everyone,” John Williams of Norwood said.
Norm White of Parishville said a local diner in small towns can become a spot to socialize for people who are up early in the morning. He said the recent closure of a small diner in his hometown was “a big loss for the community.”
“It’s a good thing for the village and town to hook it up and let him (Page) rip,” he said.
On March 1, Page acquired the parcel of land at 215 and 219 Route 11B for $45,000 from the estate of Janet Lindsay.
The property, situated on town land, is bordered on three sides by the village’s Damon Field Airport, which is located on village property.
The last diner on the lot, under the management of Cheryl and Dave Denny, closed in September 2019.
