POTSDAM — The village board will hold a public hearing on proposed cannabis dispensary regulations during a special meeting April 27.
During Monday night’s village board meeting, trustees discussed the ongoing issue of an unlicensed shop downtown that came up during a Town Council public hearing the week prior.
The village board will have to have their proposed local law, which hasn’t been drafted yet, approved by the village Planning Board before elected trustees can vote on it.
Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said the village can only regulate “time, place and manner” for cannabis sales.
“You can’t prohibit illegal sale of a product that’s sold as a retail item,” he said. “You can regulate what zones they go in and times of operation.
“You have to ensure laws are completely equitable and no way are you trying to choke them out as a business you don’t want in your neighborhood. We have to be very careful of that.”
Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said it’s the same as if a new bar were to open.
“You put a bar on the corner and it’s regulated by the state liquor authority. It’s not us,” but rather the state who is responsible for enforcement, he said.
The store at issue is Ash Exotics at 1 Market St. In addition to not having a state license, the store is violating several New York state restrictions pertaining to their location, marketing and to whom they sell cannabis products. It’s within 500 feet of a church. The marijuana is sold in colorful packaging decorated with cartoon characters.
And, a local mother who requested anonymity says the store sold pot to her underage child on three occasions in March without checking ID. All of those are prohibited under the new state cannabis law.
Village Code Enforcement Officer Lisa A. Newby said licensed pot stores have to have their location approved by the state before the state will issue a license.
She added that the recently formed New York State Office of Cannabis Management has proven difficult to speak with.
“You call that office and you get pushed around because it’s all set up around bigger cities,” she said.
The special meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 27 in the Potsdam Civic Center board room.
