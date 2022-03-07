POTSDAM — The village has scheduled three information meetings for its Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund, which is financed through Potsdam’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant.
There will be two evening meetings on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. each night in the Civic Center Board Room, 2 Park St. A less-formal grant workshop will be Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at the Jernabi Coffee House, 11 Maple St. All three meetings will last about one hour.
The village received a $750,000 DRI grant in 2021 to capitalize the Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund. DRI grant funds can be used in what’s been delineated as the “downtown core” for building renovation; small grants for minor building repairs or for the purchase of equipment, building or floor plan modifications to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; and retail/commercial rental assistance.
Interested downtown property owners or businesses can attend a meeting to receive detailed information about available grant assistance, eligibility and financing. Village staff will be available to answer questions regarding the Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund.
The Potsdam Planning and Development Office will begin accepting applications for Rebuild Downtown Potsdam financing on Monday, March 21. Application kits will be available at the Planning and Development Office.
The Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund grant assistance is being provided through New York Homes and Community Renewal, one of three state agencies that have partnered with the Village of Potsdam to provide DRI grant financing for transformational revitalization projects.
For more information, contact Fred Hanss, director of the Potsdam Planning and Development Office, fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or (315) 265-1670.
