POTSDAM — A new business loan created by the village in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is being offered to business owners within the village and current revolving-loan-fund borrowers located in the town.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler Tuesday announced the village is offering the COVID-19 Working Capital Loan Program with the goal to provide village business owners with access to small bridge loans that may be needed while waiting for more substantial programs available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
According to a news release issued by Village Planning and Development Director Frederick J. Hanss, the new loan program will be administered by the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation and the COVID-19 Working Capital Loan Program may provide qualified borrowers with a 6-month, working-capital loan for up to $3,200 at one-percent interest.
The loan term may be extended for additional time on a case-by-case basis and the program may be used in conjunction with the AEDC’s recently launched Emergency Disaster Loan Program.
“AEDC is pleased to continue to partner with the village of Potsdam to assist with its Disaster Loan Program,” AEDC Executive Director Victoria Duley said in an email. “Our team is focused on how we can help our businesses and communities sustain and move onward through this unprecedented time. The village program, AEDC’s own microloan programs and assistance navigating federal programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) will help businesses in the short and longer term. It’s an extremely difficult time, but we have seen decades of the resilience and dedication of our entrepreneurs.”
The non-profit economic development organization based in Saranac Lake handles all of the village’s small business lending, Mr. Hanss said.
During Monday night’s Village Board meeting, Mr. Hanss said he’s also been trying to get word out to local business owners about various regional and federal programs that may help them during this difficult time.
“I’m participating in weekly conference calls with my economic development colleagues from around the county and Northern New York State,” Mr. Hanss said. “The North County Alliance put out an Emergency Business Relief Program Loan and the only four applicants that they have gotten as of last Thursday were from St. Lawrence County and three of those were from Potsdam. So we got the word out quickly and people are taking advantage of that resource.”
He told the Times on Thursday that The North Country Alliance’s Emergency Business Relief Program and the village’s COVID-19 Working Capital Loan Program are designed to be bridge financing for the present to the point that Small Business Administration financing becomes more widely available.
Interested applicants may request a loan application from the AEDC by contacting Small Business Development Specialist Steven Garneau at: sgarneau@aedconline.com.
For more information on the Village of Potsdam’s COVID-19 Working Capital Loan contact Planning and Development Director, Fred Hanss at: fhanss@vi,potsdam.ny.us .
