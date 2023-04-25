POTSDAM — The village Planning Board has released a first draft of proposed cannabis dispensary regulations.
The Board of Trustees is planning a special meeting where they will vote to schedule a public hearing on the proposed law that will take place during their regular May 15 meeting. The date of the special meeting where they will schedule the hearing hasn’t been announced, but must take place at least 10 days prior to the hearing date.
Most of the draft local law is what’s prescribed by New York state, including regulating where dispensaries can be located relative to schools, churches and other dispensaries.
“They make the laws and it’s our job to enforce them, basically,” Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler said.
“The village controls the when and the where of distribution,” Village Administrator Gregory R. Thompson said. “NYS creates a very stringent set of rules these folks have to live by in order to set up these cannabis dispensaries.”
Trustee Steven J. Warr noted that although the 500-foot radius from schools and 200-foot radius from houses of worship, daycare, library or recreation facility are firm, dispensary owners can request a variance through New York state to operate closer to another dispensary than the 2,000-foot radius outlined in the draft law.
“I don’t think someone’s going to want to set up next door to the other one,” he said.
The proposed law says all cannabis dispensaries have to be located within the central business district and business district B-1. It gives the Village Planning Board final approval over any pot business’s site plan.
Licensing for all marijuana stores is done through the state Office of Cannabis Management. There are currently no licensed dispensaries operating in the village or town of Potsdam.
There are licensed dispensaries operating in Akwesasne. When cannabis was legalized in New York state in 2021, Native tribes were given the first opportunity to open legally. Licensing and enforcement is up to individual tribal governments.
The Buffalo News reported that Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed legislation to allow the state to shut down illegal cannabis dispensaries outside of Native territories and fine storefronts for unlawful operation.
The proposed legislation would increase civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York and provides additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to enforce the new regulatory requirements and close stores that illegally sell cannabis.
While marijuana use is legal in New York, dispensaries must be licensed by the state to legally operate.
The law only applies to unlicensed storefront dispensaries. It does not impose any new penalties related to cannabis possession by an individual for personal use and does not allow local law enforcement to perform enforcement actions against individuals.
Violation of the proposed law could lead to fines of $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products and would allow the Office of Cannabis Management to fine businesses $10,000 a day for cannabis sales without a license.
Sales are on hold as a lawsuit filed by a Michigan company seeking to sell cannabis in New York makes its way through the courts. Variscite NY One challenged the state Office of Cannabis Management’s rule to give preference for dispensary licenses to people who had been convicted of a cannabis crime in New York and have a significant presence in the state.
