POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees will vote on Monday night to set a March 21 public hearing for a proposal to repeal an antiquated zoning law.
A local business owner told village trustees in February that the outdated code is stalling Stewart’s Shops from buying two outer Market Street lots to build a new store.
Roxanne Smith, who owns Foxy Roxy’s diner at 124 Market St., told the board on Feb. 21 that she’s been blocked from selling her lot and building to Stewart’s, which plans to tear it down, along with North Country Oil Change, to accommodate the new store.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said in November that Stewart’s plans to purchase Foxy Roxy’s, North Country Oil Change at 120 Market St. and a residential property at 130 Market St. to construct its second gas station and convenience store in the village. The other shop is at 26 Maple St.
Village zoning law prohibits businesses that sell gas from being within 300 feet of a residence.
“I don’t understand why the variance was turned down for us, and yet every other business on Market Street got the variance,” Ms. Smith said, adding that she has a contract with Stewart’s that will be voided after June 30. “This affects the real estate of every business on Market Street.”
Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler said county planners discovered the outdated laws and denied Stewart’s a variance to build the new shop.
“When there were 15 gas stations in the village, it was applicable,” Trustee Stephen J. Warr said.
Mr. Warr added that trustees should vote right after the yet-to-be-scheduled public hearing, which the mayor said will be March 21.
“I know we don’t like to make decisions the night of the public hearing, but this is a no-brainer,” Mr. Warr said.
