POTSDAM — The board of trustees is in the process of establishing legal penalties for unlicensed cannabis dispensaries operating within the village limits.
The proposed local law change will go to a public hearing at 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 6, before the start of the board’s regular meeting.
The change would add up to a $500 fine or up to 15 days in jail for each day of unlicensed operation, in addition to any state charges. It adds that the village can seek injunctive relief “to prevent continued violation of this article.” The full text is available from the village offices.
Announcing the proposed local law change during the village board’s Monday night meeting, code enforcement officer Lisa A. Newby called the proposal a “joint effort between (Police) Chief Michael Ames, the police department, and myself to give the village more enforcement ability when dealing with all these illegal shops.”
On June 29, two pot shops in the village were raided and shut down for selling cannabis without a New York state license. They are Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco at 63 Market St. and Ash Exotics at 1 Market St.
Newby told trustees that Legends Dream went in front of the village planning board earlier in August and received site plan approval for their store. However, The Highest Peak dispensary at 25 Market St., anticipated to open in the near future, will preclude Legends Dream from selling cannabis at its current location. New York state cannabis regulations say two cannabis stores can’t operate within 1,000 feet of each other. Legends Dream could potentially reopen legally, as long as they don’t sell marijuana.
Newby also said the recent moratorium on New York state granting pot shop licenses won’t affect the Highest Peak store at 25 Market because they had been licensed prior to the moratorium date.
“I don’t know what the time frame was, but I believe (The Highest Peak) got their certificate of occupancy prior to that moratorium,” she said.
Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco was one of seven unlicensed pot shops in St. Lawrence County that were raided and shut down on June 29. Police said they seized 23.5 grams of psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis flower, 1,386 grams of cannabis concentrates and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes. Psilocybin is an active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal at both the state and federal levels. The Food and Drug Administration outlaws flavored nicotine vapes.
Newby said she sent the Legends Dream owners information about compliance.
“I sent him three different village codes to look over before he opens back up just to make sure he knows what’s in compliance,” she said, adding that if they begin selling pot again “they’re definitely an illegal operation, so they can get shut down.”
Another unlicensed pot shop busted in June was Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. Newby said that store will remain out of business.
She said the property owner’s agent “confirmed they’re no longer renting there and will be in this week to get all the merchandise out.”
Police said when the store was raided, they seized 3.5 pounds of cannabis, 1,224 grams of concentrated cannabis, 5,283 nicotine flavored vapes and $6,883 cash. Arrested was Musa Munir Abdulmalei Al Bahri, 25, Syracuse. He was charged with allegedly selling cannabis products to people younger than 21 years old.
