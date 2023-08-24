Potsdam wants penalties for unlicensed cannabis retailers

Potsdam trustees want to change the local law so they can pursue court action against unlicensed pot shops operating in the village. Closed since the end of June, Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco, above, was one of nine in the county and two in the village to be shut down after police raids. They’re accused of selling cannabis products without proper state licenses. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The board of trustees is in the process of establishing legal penalties for unlicensed cannabis dispensaries operating within the village limits.

The proposed local law change will go to a public hearing at 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 6, before the start of the board’s regular meeting.

