WATERTOWN — The 99-year-old hydroelectric power plant on Marble Street is being called one of the city’s best assets.

During the past 20 years, the plant has generated about $43.3 million in revenue from a lucrative contract to provide electricity to National Grid. The agreement will continue to be profitable, with nearly $29 million in additional revenue expected before it expires at the end of 2030.

