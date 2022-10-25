Lewis County reaches deal to buy railroad tracks

The railroad tracks that run through Castorland crossing Route 410 are part of what Lewis County wants to purchase from Genesee Valley Transportation Co. for trails. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

LOWVILLE — Batavia-based Genesee Valley Transportation Co. and Lewis County agreed on a purchase price for the 37 miles of railroad tracks after months of negotiations earlier this month.

According to the federal Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system, 7.5 hours of discussion mediated by Mitchell J. Katz of Syracuse on Oct. 11 led to the agreement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.