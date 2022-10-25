LOWVILLE — Batavia-based Genesee Valley Transportation Co. and Lewis County agreed on a purchase price for the 37 miles of railroad tracks after months of negotiations earlier this month.
According to the federal Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system, 7.5 hours of discussion mediated by Mitchell J. Katz of Syracuse on Oct. 11 led to the agreement.
Although the company had been willing to sell the tracks in 2012 when the idea for the county to turn the tracks into trails was last floated, they did not respond to the county’s initial purchase offer and other correspondence this time, leading the county to take steps toward an eminent domain acquisition for the long-dormant tracks.
During a June interview, GVT’s Vice President of Strategic Planning C.D. “Charlie” Monte Verde said, “When it comes down to it, we are interested in developing these corridors. We’re not interested in selling them.”
Northern District of New York U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter mandated mediation for the parties on July 6, after which GVT and the county attempted to negotiate through their lawyers independently with no success leading up to the Oct. 11 mediation deadline.
On Tuesday, Mr. Monte Verde declined to comment on the outcome.
Although the price and other details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed, the county is organizing a public information session. Details about the meeting will be announced later this week.
The session will include a “question and answer” opportunity rather than just a comment period.
“The legislators have made it very clear that it is important to communicate with the public and address their concerns in a public setting,” said County Manager Ryan M. Piche via email.
The tracks run close to some homes and through the middle of cattle grazing and agricultural fields.
Landowners that already allow ATV or snowmobile trails on their property have had challenges getting some drivers to stay on the trails to avoid causing damage to their property.
The types of trails that may be designated, however, are up for discussion and will vary section to section.
Mr. Piche and various legislators have stated during both committee and general meetings that the best use for each section of track will be based on a number of factors and that the project will take many years to complete, one section at a time.
They have also said the section of track from the Railroad Historical Society of Northern New York’s museum in Croghan north to Beaver Falls for speeder car or rail bike rides will remain for the society’s use.
The board set aside $1.5 million of the $5.7 million in American Rescue Act funding allocated to the county to improve the recreational trail system in March 2021.
Although GVT and the county have agreed on a price, the purchase will have to go through the vetting process like any other land purchase which includes public comment, committee discussions and a purchase resolution approved by the 10-member Board of Legislators.
