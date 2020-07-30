WATERTOWN — Beginning Saturday, all Price Chopper, Market Bistro and Market 32 stores in the state will once again ban thin film plastic bags, in compliance with a state law that was implemented shortly before COVID-19 quarantine began.
The Schenectady-based chain removed plastic bags from its stores when New York’s law went into effect on March 1, but then brought them back by the end of that month because paper bags were growing scarce and some customers said they felt safer using disposable bags.
In an effort to protect teammates and customers alike, those who brought reusable bags to the stores were asked to pack their own groceries. On Saturday, the chain’s teammates will resume packing reusable bags for customers.
Mona Golub, Price Chopper’s vice president of public relations and consumer services, said, “We are taking this step now – before it is required – because we support the noble intent of this law to reduce plastic in the waste stream and have seen the paper bag supply chain, which tightened during the initial weeks of the pandemic due to panic buying, ease somewhat.”
Price Chopper has multiple stores in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.