WATERTOWN — Management with Price Chopper and Tops Markets on Monday announced their plans to merge into one company, creating a new, nearly 300-store strong grocery corporation.
The two chains, both based in upstate New York, have a combined 293 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Together the company employs more than 32,000 people.
The new parent company, which has no name as of yet, will be headquartered in Schenectady, Schenectady County, alongside Price Chopper’s corporate offices, and Tops will maintain main offices at its current location in Williamsville, Erie County.
According to a press release announcing the merger, the two companies will be overseen by a parent company and will maintain its individual brand identities. Scott Grimmett, current president and chief executive officer of the Price Chopper company and its subsidiary, Market 32, will become the CEO and a board member for the new parent company.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” Mr. Grimmett said in a prepared statement. “It leverages increased value for our customers; advances shared opportunities for innovation; fortifies the depth of our workforce, community and trade partnerships; and ultimately accelerates our capacity to deliver a distinctively modern and convenient shopping experience.”
Frank Curci, current chairman and CEO of the Tops Markets company, will take a position on the new parent company’s board and serve as a consultant to aid in the merger.
“We have long believed that this merger makes sense both strategically and based on the similar ways in which we each put customers first, go to market and treat our people,” Mr. Curci said. “We look forward to working closely with the Price Chopper/Market 32 team and together becoming an even stronger competitor with more scale, as we continue serving our customers and communities.”
Once merged, former executives for both Tops and Price Chopper will oversee their previous companies. Blain Bringhurst, current executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and store operations for Price Chopper, will oversee the Price Chopper side of the business, while John Persons, president and COO of Tops Markets, will oversee the Tops side of the business.
The transaction is expected to close in the next few months, pending regulatory approval and the meeting of closing conditions. The financial terms of the merger were not released.
Price Chopper operates stores in the north country in Watertown, Alexandria Bay, West Carthage, Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam and Massena. Tops has two locations in Watertown, as well as stores in Adams, Lowville, Pulaski and Sandy Creek.
