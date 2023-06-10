First came the debt specialists and the private equity firms. Then, hedge funds and wealth managers saw an opening. Now everyone from sovereign wealth funds to venture capitalists are spouting Wall Street’s favorite buzzword: private credit.

Higher rates, banks’ lending retreat and strong fees are bringing a raft of newcomers to the product that has quickly turned from a niche to a must-have. Amid the proclamations of an industry poised for a multitrillion-dollar boom, a few voices are warning that it may all get ugly very soon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.