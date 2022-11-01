LOWVILLE — Despite a major but fixable glitch during the first season of private security presence on Lewis County ATV trails, Gold Star Security, Watertown, is likely to be asked to continue while incorporating lessons learned from the first four months.
In June, the Lewis County Board of Legislators authorized a contract of not more than $100,000 for “security, safety and surveillance services” on county trails during the busy all-terrain vehicle season.
The company was hired to have four state-certified security guards per shift with at least two ATVs available for their use, during the busiest times in targeted locations in the trail system.
“I think it’s gone well. We’ve heard positive reports,” said county board chair Lawrence L. Dolhof. “One thing I’m concerned about is that the vehicles were supposed to be identified with Gold Star Security and they were supposed to be wearing uniforms, and then we found out neither thing was happening.”
Mr. Dolhof and Jackie L. Mahoney, director of forestry, recreation and parks, said without any visible identification, only trail riders who knew the security team members or expected to see them on the trail knew their identity. It was not obvious, however, to most visitors.
Gold Star was contractually obligated to provide the guards with uniforms pre-approved by the county.
Although the provision of ATVs clearly marked as Gold Star Security was indicated during a number of county meetings, it was not a requirement included in the contract.
The lack of uniforms for the guards is not likely to result in the company being docked some of its compensation.
“Generally we wouldn’t do a forfeiture. We would probably address that (issue) if and when we would continue the service,” said county attorney Joan E. McNichol.
As certified security guards, not law enforcement officers, the patrols were not allowed to pull riders over or issue a ticket or citation for breaking trail rules or county or state laws. They were expected to inform riders of trail, county and state rules generally and dial 911 for anything serious requiring law enforcement, as does the sheriff’s office recreation patrol.
Mrs. Mahoney said there was only one incident — an accident — in which Gold Star guards called 911.
In general, she and Mr. Dolhof agreed that there seemed to be a good level of communication between the recreation patrol officers — who are both sheriff’s deputies — and the Gold Star guards as well as with the county in general.
“Eric (Schmitt) did a wonderful job as head of the rec department this year. He and Lee (Todeschini) communicated well, consistently worked the trails and checked in every other week or so. They were great at giving reports,” Mrs. Mahoney said.
This was Mr. Schmitt’s first year leading rec patrol.
Although the Gold Star guards met their weekly obligation to file reports with Mrs. Mahoney, she said the reports only contained basic information like times and locations. One of the improvements going forward will be to have a clear list of reporting data expected from the guards including details of interactions the have
The landowner advocacy aspect of Gold Star’s mission seemed to go well, according to Mr. Dolholf. He said he didn’t hear from any landowners during the ATV season this year.
“Normally I only hear bad things,” he said.
Because the officers on rec patrol are also school resource officers and the school districts are now paying 100% of the officers’ salaries to have them on campus whenever school is in session, even during summer school, the officers will have much less time to patrol the trails beginning with snowmobile season. That makes the security guard presence even more important, according to Mr. Dolhof.
“It certainly isn’t law enforcement — that’s the ultimate — but it’s as close as we could get to having that,” Mr. Dolhof said. “Having said that, for snowmobile season at least there are other law enforcement agencies out there to help … the state (Department of) Parks and Recreation, the DEC and the state police … even if it’s at intersections.”
Mr. Dolhof said even with limitations on what they can do, private security “is a landowner advocate to address trespass issues … and just the presence alone tends to slow people down.”
The tentative budget for 2023 includes $200,000 for Gold Star’s services during the snowmobile and ATV seasons.
Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli and Mr. Schmitt could not be reached for comment.
