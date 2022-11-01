Lewis County reviews snags in trail security

An ATV driver makes use of the Lewis County Trail System near Lyons Falls over the summer. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

LOWVILLE — Despite a major but fixable glitch during the first season of private security presence on Lewis County ATV trails, Gold Star Security, Watertown, is likely to be asked to continue while incorporating lessons learned from the first four months.

In June, the Lewis County Board of Legislators authorized a contract of not more than $100,000 for “security, safety and surveillance services” on county trails during the busy all-terrain vehicle season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.