WATERTOWN — Golfers now have a familiar place to shop and stock up on what they need when they’re playing at Thompson Park Golf Course.
The new pro shop has opened in the same spot that it held for years inside the clubhouse. It’s near the entrance to the clubhouse restaurant.
“It’s another revenue source for us,” course manager Jordan Northrop said.
The golf course had been using a shack near the first tee as a temporary pro shop.
The new pro shop, which got a paint job and new carpeting, will sell golf shirts, hats, gloves and other equipment. More merchandise will be added.
With the days getting shorter, the hours for the pro shop are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the same time that the course is open as the golf season is coming to an end.
The city operates Thompson Park Golf Course. Last winter, the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.
“We’ve had a great season,” Northrop said. “It’s been a better year than I ever expected.”
With the hope of getting 150 season passes, the golf course ended up with 170, he said.
Spokes on the Green runs the clubhouse restaurant.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.