NORFOLK — A popular piece of playground equipment that went up in flames in June is on track to return to the Raymondville Recreation Area on Route 56, thanks to a business donation.
ProAmpac, along with its local division, APC Paper in Norfolk, has donated $25,000 toward the rebuilding of the wooden ship. The cause of the June 14 fire was listed as arson.
The wooden boat was fully engulfed when the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene at around 5:30 p.m. They remained there until around 9:30 or 10 p.m.
“Good news and a happy ending to our burned out boat,” Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice said.
He said the piece of equipment was the most popular part of the park and had been used by hundreds of children since it was installed in 2014. The town had received grant funding for the boat, with the town contributing a share for the area surrounding it. The total cost was $12,721.29.
“The number of messages I received after the fire was evidence of this community’s support and desire to have the playset replaced,” he said.
Mr. Pernice said he was grateful for the donation by APC Paper and ProAmpac, which labels itself as “a global leader in flexible plastic and paper packaging.”
“This donation from ProAmpac and their division APC Paper is greatly appreciated and is a sign of the good that comes from public and private partnerships in a small town like Norfolk. Thank you for the most generous donation,” he said.
The playground equipment is expected to be installed this summer. In recognition of the donation, the town supervisor said the park will be renamed as “APC Park.”
ProAmpac officials said they were happy to assist the community with the rebuilding.
“ProAmpac and APC Paper are very proud to provide this donation to the community of Norfolk. We value the relationships we build in our business every day, just as much as we value the communities where we operate,” Justin Harris, general manager of ProAmpac’s APC Paper division in Norfolk, said in a statement.
“It’s extremely important for us to share and collaborate with our neighbors in the same way we create our business culture, by living our core values and making an impact in our communities,” Greg Tucker, founder and CEO of ProAmpac, said in a statement.
