WATERTOWN — Dairy farmers this year may receive a small profit for the milk they sell for the first time in five years, pending many different factors, according to one expert.
Christopher A. Wolf, a professor of agricultural economics with Cornell University, discussed milk price projections and his analysis of the market Thursday during Dairy Day, a five-hour seminar hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County at the Watertown Elks Lodge 496. About 20 people, including extension staff, attended the event.
Farmers have ridden a tilt-a-whirl of low milk prices, Mr. Wolf said, leaving many struggling to pay their bills with little revenue. Rather than producing milk at a loss or breaking even, Mr. Wolf said the price for farmers’ milk should climb high enough for them to make a small profit. The projected price increase has primarily been influenced by the slow down in national milk production and output from other major players in the international market, Australia and the European Union, Mr. Wolf said. While the desire for fluid milk has dropped, demand for products like butter and cheese remain strong.
Whether farmers receive a profitable price for their milk can depend on individual dairy cooperatives’ milk transportation costs, the weather, any trade disputes, and whether the country faces a recession, Mr. Wolf said.
“We’re looking at what could be the first profitable year since 2014,” he said.
The possible boost in price should provide a recovery year for farmers, with the profit earned helping them pay off bills.
Mr. Wolf, however, said producers would need more than one recovery year to help them get back on their feet. Additional years of profitable prices would be needed for farmers to not only continue paying bills, but also repair damaged equipment and buildings and then reinvest in their operations, he said. Profit for milk would also help producers at a time when the prices for corn, soybeans, cull cows and calfs are down.
“Not everything is rosy,” Mr. Wolf said.
The price farmers receive for their milk varies based on the value of each commodity the milk is used to make, which is segregated into four classes. The Class I price is for fluid milk, Class II price is for products like yogurt and ice cream, Class III is for cheese and Class IV is for butter, whey and nonfat dry milk products.
Mr. Wolf said because Class III and Class IV prices are expected to climb to about $18 per hundredweight, possibly higher for Class IV, most farmers could receive a higher overall price for their milk. That could help cover the average cost of production — estimated at $16 to $18 per hundredweight.
The professor also discussed how recent in trade relations between the U.S. and other countries could affect dairy farmers.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, he said, would improve the ability to ship products to Canada, but “gets us back to where we were before with Mexico.”
As for the Phase 1 of a new China agreement, Mr. Wolf said “we’ll see.” China’s commitments, he said, could bolster earnings for U.S. dairy and infant formula by $250 to $300 million. The nation has also agreed not follow the European Union’s geographic indicators, which prevents non-European producers who make products with regional connotations like Parmesan, Gouda, feta, Muenster, from using their well-known product names.
“And in Japan, we’ve got the new free trade agreement, which is another positive,” he said. “
Michael B. Kiechle, who owns Garden of Eden Stock Farm, Philadelphia, said he enjoyed Mr. Wolf’s presentation, which reaffirmed certain knowledge and presented new information about U.S. trade figures. Learning about projections for a higher milk price than in years past also provided him comfort, particularly after five lean years for him and other farmers. Businesses from any sector, however, face financial hurdles at times, he said.
“It’s not going to hurt,” Mr. Kiechle said. “It’s always a lot more fun to get up in the morning when you don’t have to worry about who you’re going to pay.”
The free market should take care of this. It's magical. Decreased demand leads to lower prices, which will lead to less production. There's no pain in the equations.
