MASSENA — Although some proposed projects may not have made the final cut in the village of Massena’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, they might be eligible for funding from another source.
Projects that weren’t included in the final list included recreational improvements to Danforth Park, renovation and refurbishment of the On the Rocks restaurant on Water Street, and stabilization of the historic Schine Theater.
The village of Massena was seeking $1,624,000, or a 100% DRI ask, for Danforth Place. The recreational improvements would have included a splash pad, accessible playground stations, bathrooms, picnic areas and pavilions, installation of sidewalks, additional parking and walking paths.
Jeffrey and Gerald Johnson were seeking $105,000 of the $250,000 anticipated cost to renovate and refurbish On the Rocks at 20 Water St. The work at the existing restaurant on waterfront property would have included a new pavilion, pizza oven, deck and antique sign refurbishment.
The nonprofit Massena Arts and Theater Association was seeking $2,102,000 of the anticipated $2,127,000 cost to stabilize the historic Schine Theater and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use.
Although On the Rocks wasn’t approved for DRI funding, it could be eligible for financial assistance through the village’s CORE of the Community Fund, which was one of eight approved DRI projects. The CORE of the Community Fund had been advanced for businesses or organizations in the DRI boundary area that might not have been eligible or did not apply for DRI funding. The revolving grant and loan fund is focused on enhancing the downtown core through small grant awards for revitalization efforts such as facade improvements for commercial buildings. It received full funding of $600,000, and applicants will have a 25% match.
The DRI boundary area encompasses 115 acres and includes commercial, residential, and village parkland. The boundary comprises Andrews Street west to Church Street, Church Street south to West Orvis Street, West Orvis Street west to Church Street, East Orvis Street east to Parker Avenue, Glenn Street south to East Orvis Street, Phillips Street east to Water Street, Main Street north to Maple Street, Water Street northwest to Main Street, Center Street east to Parker Avenue Bridge, and Maple Street east to Center Street.
CORE of the Community funding would not be an option for work at the Schine Theater, according to Massena Arts and Theater Association President R. Shawn Gray, who said he was disappointed that the project didn’t make the final cut.
“To say it’s a disappointment is an understatement. My concern is I believe our project was used as one of the main projects to apply for the grant being such a focal point of downtown,” he said. “My concern is that this building is not going to last many more winters, and I think it’s amazing that you would opt for certain things and leave a project that could potentially leave a gaping hole right in the middle of downtown across from the town hall.”
The village did receive $2,984,000 for downtown street enhancements, including street lighting, sidewalks, street trees, under-bridge lighting, pedestrian connections, benches and wayfinding, with $1,900,000 going toward creating a riverwalk gateway and courtyard. But, Mr. Gray said, that may not be enough to bring people downtown.
“We were trying to make this a destination with the theater project,” he said.
The organization has already undertaken several projects to bring the opening of the theater closer to reality. He said the last grant they received was used completely for asbestos abatement.
“The money that we put in to match that had to have been close to $400,000. This would have been a perfect opportunity to move forward with the project,” Mr. Gray said. “I guess what I find the most frustrating is they have a local committee that came up with a list of projects, prioritizes them, and then Albany just decides arbitrarily what’s going to be funded and what’s not. Everybody I’ve talked to is incredulous that we were not on the list.”
He said CORE of the Community funding wouldn’t fit with the theater project because of the amount of money available compared to the size of the project. And, with the DRI funding, there would have been no financial commitment from the organization.
“What was so attractive for this grant for the theater, being a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) registered charity, we were not obligated to match, which made perfect sense for us because we have a modest income from the rentals, but certainly nothing that could come close to the 60% match of this grant,” Mr. Gray said. “This was tailor made for our project, and our project was tailor made for it. I think if we could have developed the theater as a venue, it would bring in traffic. It would have helped all of the businesses that applied, certainly, and restaurants and boutiques and stuff like that. The more traffic it would generate downtown, the better it would be.”
He said the focal point for other communities with their DRI funding was that community’s theater. But, that didn’t happen in Massena.
“With the lack of funding for the theater, once it deteriorates it’s going to have to be razed and you’re going to have a huge hole directly across from the town hall. So, anybody who comes here to do business, the first thing they’re going to see is this site. I just wish someone could explain to me what the rationale was not to fund the project.”
