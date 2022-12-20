Options reviewed for DRI plans rejected in Massena Danforth Park, Schine Theater projects cut from final list

The Schine Theater was not among the projects selected for advancement by state officials as part of the village of Massena’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Although some proposed projects may not have made the final cut in the village of Massena’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, they might be eligible for funding from another source.

Projects that weren’t included in the final list included recreational improvements to Danforth Park, renovation and refurbishment of the On the Rocks restaurant on Water Street, and stabilization of the historic Schine Theater.

