County to consider ATV easement

This aerial view of the former Glenfield Elementary School property owned by the county indicates a motorized recreational trail easement the board will vote on at its March board meeting. Provided image

GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Board of Legislators intends to place a permanent easement on a 16-foot wide strip of land that runs directly next to the former Glenfield Elementary School to be included in the county ATV trail system despite having already requested proposals from developers interested in the structure.

The trail easement was not part of the specifications under which the developers responded to a request for interest in the building at the end of last year, but the preference for housing-related projects was.

