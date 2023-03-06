GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Board of Legislators intends to place a permanent easement on a 16-foot wide strip of land that runs directly next to the former Glenfield Elementary School to be included in the county ATV trail system despite having already requested proposals from developers interested in the structure.
The trail easement was not part of the specifications under which the developers responded to a request for interest in the building at the end of last year, but the preference for housing-related projects was.
Brittany L. Davis, executive director of Naturally Lewis — the county’s development brand — has been working with the county to make a plan to repurpose the building purchased as temporary office space during ongoing building renovations expected to be completed later this year.
“The letters of interest that came in were for senior living space, housing and lodging, which is exactly what we had prioritized in our ‘request for expression of interest,’” she said.
A reviewing committee recommended asking all three developers to take the next step and submit full, detailed proposals which are due on March 31 but because the permanent easement was not part of the information they were provided about the property, it is not clear if they will continue with their proposals once they are aware of the risk of ATV traffic next to their proposed housing units.
Although both the school repurposing process and the ATV trail easement went through the county legislature’s General Services Committee led by Legislator Ian Gilbert, the potential conflict between the targeted and proposed building uses for housing and the easement for ATVs was not considered.
“My understanding is whatever final option we may pursue with that facility, having the easement in there at least gives us options in the future … it’s the way of making sure that we’re not doing something and then having to ask permission later on,” Mr. Gilbert said. “It allows for the county to keep its options fresh in the future.”
He added that the county can remove or otherwise suppress the easement if it becomes necessary.
“Whether the county would relinquish that easement at a later point to entice buyers, that would certainly be on the table I would think … certainly if we were looking at some kind of use where quiet were essential, then the county would need to take another hard look and ask is this something we really want to incorporate into that system or do we want to just take it off,” Mr. Gilbert said.
He “expect(s) we’ll probably have some full discussion on it when the board meets,” acknowledging that it is “probably something that should have been done before rather than now.”
He also expects the easement to be passed by the board following the discussion.
