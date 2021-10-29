CANTON — A member of the team of developers from Saratoga Springs will be in Canton next week to talk with prospective tenants for the proposed redevelopment of Midtown Plaza.
The developers, working with SUNY Canton’s Canton College Foundation want to establish a mixed-use property to include SUNY Canton’s Entrepreneurship Center, commercial space for retail, professional services and other businesses and residential units
“We’re looking at building a brand new facility encompassing 68,000 square feet that will be three stories tall. Lenore E. VanderZee, SUNY Canton’s Executive Director for University Relations said “The first story will have just over 22,500 feet of commercial space and about 15,000 square feet of that will be reserved for the SUNY Canton Entrepreneurship Center.”
The remaining square footage on the ground floor will be leasable commercial space, she said.
“On two floors, they are planning over 45,000 square feet of residential units including one and two-bedroom apartments,” Ms. VanderZee said.
The apartments will be priced to attract professional tenants to the downtown community, she said.
The Entrepreneurship Center will be the anchor tenant in the development.
“We’re really excited about what we can do there,” Ms. VanderZee said. “We’re looking at a facility that will include co-working space for small businesses and for remote workers. We’re looking at an entrepreneurship accelerator that will take some of the best business ideas both from the community and from our campus and accelerate those through programming, providing access to mentorship, providing them with opportunities for capital, etc.”
The facility will also include a modern maker space facility that will include tools, machines, computers and 3D printers.
The makers space will be available to SUNY Canton students, faculty and staff as well as members of the community Ms. VanderZee said.
“We see it as the college’s mission to be a partner in economic development in the community and in the region and to harness the power of our academic programs and our expertise on campus as well as the Small Business Development Center to promote entrepreneurship,” Ms. VanderZee said.
The college is still looking for some funding to make the project happen, Ms. VanderZee said.
So far, the college has secured around $1.35 million from Empire State Development, and $115,000 from The Northern Border Regional Commission.
“So we are looking for another couple million through grant opportunities to make this project a reality,” Ms. VanderZee said. “The developers are willing to put very substantial capital on the table.”
The project is one of the signature elements in Canton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative application, Ms. VanderZee said, and they are seeking funding through other sources such as the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The developer coming to town to gauge interest in the project and speak with possible tenants is a significant step forward in the plan that has been in the works since 2018, Ms. VanderZee said.
The grocery store has been vacant since 2000, while the attached Rite Aid store was vacated in 2018.
