An Air Products vehicle makes an industrial gas product delivery to a customer. The company plans to construct a green hydrogen production facility in the Massena Industrial Park and create 90 jobs. Air Products photo

MASSENA — A company with plans to construct a green hydrogen production facility in the Massena Industrial Park and create 90 jobs has been awarded 94 megawatts of low-cost St. Lawrence hydropower.

The allocation of 84 megawatts of preservation power for 10 years and 10 megawatts of preservation power for three years to Air Products and Chemicals Inc. was approved by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The 10-megawatt allocation could be extended or replaced with another hydropower resource that becomes available.

